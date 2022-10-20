How to watch Raymond & Ray – comedy starring Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke

Raymond & Ray – the new black comedy produced by Alfonso Cuarón is set to arrive on Apple TV+ on Friday 21st October. The film centres around two half-brothers Raymond (Ewan McGregor) and Ray (Ethan Hawke) who find themselves reunited on a very odd mission - to bury their late father! New subscribers can watch Raymond & Ray free with the Apple TV+ 7-day free trial. Take a look at what else is on offer while you're there. You should find plenty to keep you interested.

Watch Raymond & Ray Release date: Friday 21st October 2022 Global stream: Apple TV+ 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) Cast: Ewan McGregor, Ethan Hawke, Maribel Verdú, Sophie Okonedo, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Tom Bower, Todd Louiso, Maxim Swinton and Gina Jun.

Both brothers were estranged from their now departed dad and have grown apart from each other in recent years. In their quest to fulfil their father's final wish, the brothers do more than grave-digging, as they process long buried trauma and contemplate the men they have become. Will they be able to step out from underneath the shadow of their cruel father?

Raymond & Ray premiered at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival. The Chicago Sun Times describes Raymond & Ray as an "aggressively quirky and darkly funny comedy/drama". The film is directed and written by Rodrigo García and produced by Oscar award-winner Alfonso Cuarón (Roma 2018, Gravity, 2013).

Raymond & Ray is due to be released this Friday 21st October 2022 on Apple TV. Follow our guide to watch Raymond & Ray wherever you are in the world.

Watch Raymond & Ray on Apple TV+

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Raymond & Ray is an Apple Original. As such, it's exclusive to the Apple TV+ streaming service and you won't be able to find it on any other streaming platform for the foreseeable future.

New users get a 7-day free trial of Apple TV+ (opens in new tab). After the trial, it's £4.99 / $4.99 / AU$7.99 a month. There's no contract, so you can cancel any time. Raymond & Ray is available to stream from Friday 21st October 2022.

(opens in new tab) Watch Raymond & Ray | Apple TV+ 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)

Apple's premium streaming service offers a ton of original content. Look out for the likes of The Morning Show, Slow Horses and Severance, as well as Raymond & Ray. Why not try it free for 7 days? It's $4.99/£4.99/AU$7.99 per month.

Raymond & Ray official trailer

How to watch Apple TV+ from overseas using a VPN

Apple TV+ is available in over 100 countries. Travelling abroad and can't access your account? Not to worry. You can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to enjoy your Apple TV+ account, as if you were back home.