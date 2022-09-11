How to watch Monarch online from anywhere – don’t miss the new country music drama starring Susan Sarandon

The multi-generational saga Monarch tells the story of Dottie Cantrell Roman and her husband, Albie Roman, the fiercely talented and authentic couple behind America’s beloved first country music dynasty. When it starts to appear that the Roman's are not all what they seem, more secrets and lies start to emerge, jeopardising their reign as country royalty. Make sure you know how to watch Monarch from anywhere.

How to watch Monarch First Episode: Sunday 11th September after NFL Later episodes: Tuesdays at 9 pm E/PT Cast: Susana Sarandon, Trace Adkins, Anna Friel, Joshua Sasse, Beth Ditto, Meagan Holder, Inigo Pascual, Adam Croasdell, Martha Higareda, Emma Milani USA: Fox (Sling (opens in new tab)/ FuboTV free trial (opens in new tab)) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) risk-free

Monarch’s A-list cast is headed up by Oscar-winner Sarandon who stars as the manipulative family matriarch, “Queen of Country” Dottie Cantrell Roman, and Grammy-nominee country music singer Trace Adkins, bringing authenticity to the role of Albie Roman.

Anna Friel (Pushing Daisies) is the other female lead as the couple’s ambitious daughter Nicolette Roman, who will vie with sister Gigi (Beth Ditto) to inherit the crown.

The trailer suggests we’ll be seeing lots of intense drama, with love, ambition, betrayals and violence the flavour of the day. Episode 1 itself is entitled ‘Stop at Nothing’.

Monarch debuts on Fox on Sunday, September 11th, with a special presentation following the NFL. It will then shift to Tuesday nights as of September 20th at 9 pm ET/PT but here's how to watch Monarch online from anywhere in the world.

Watch Monarch in the USA

Fox is the place to find Monarch. If you already have Fox as part of your cable plan, then you're in luck. If you don't have cable, then you try a cord-cutting service like Sling or FuboTV which will activate instantly and include access to Fox and Monarch.

Sling TV costs $35 a month, but you can get your first month for half-price (opens in new tab). There are no long contracts. Cancel at any time.

FuboTV is another great option which comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab) and access to over 114+ TV channels and includes 4K viewing.

Sling TV Watch Monarch

Catch Susan Sarandon & Co on Sling TV and enjoy your first month for only $10 with this initial offer ($35 a month thereafter). Fox is available on both Sling Blue and Orange. No contract; cancel anytime.

Watch Monarch with a FuboTV free trial

Try out cable-cutting service FuboTV for free for seven days and see if you like it. The price plans start at $69.99 thereafter, which doesn't sound cheap, but it does offer access to hundreds of TV channels including sport in 4K and movies too.

How to watch Monarch from anywhere in the world

Stuck outside the US? You can access your Sling or FuboTV accounts from anywhere in the world as usual by using a VPN (opens in new tab) (Virtual Private Network). We typically recommend ExpressVPN since it offers a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

With a good VPN, you can sign into your Sling or FuboTV account (or even create a new one) and watch Monarch as if you were in the US. Good to know, right?

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Sling or FuboTV, you should choose 'USA' (or a US city such as New York).

3. Head over to Sling or FuboTV on your browser or device and stream the new season of Monarch.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee.

Can I watch Monarch in the UK or Australia?

Sadly at the moment, Monarch is only available to watch in the US, unless you're a US streaming service subscriber away from home. Currently traveling?

Use a VPN to watch Monarch on Fox, Sling or FuboTV from abroad with a VPN (opens in new tab).

We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Monarch official trailer

Monarch S01E01 – Sunday 11th September 2022

Monarch S01E02 – Tuesday 20th September 2022

Monarch S01E03 – Tuesday 27th September 2022

Monarch S01E04 – Tuesday 4th October 2022

Monarch S01E05 – Tuesday 11th October 2022

Monarch S01E06 – Tuesday 18th October 2022

Monarch S01E07 – Tuesday 25th October 2022

Monarch S01E08 – Tuesday 1st November 2022

Monarch S01E09 – Tuesday 8th November 2022

Monarch S01E10 – Tuesday 15th November 2022

Monarch S01E11 – Tuesday 22nd November 2022

