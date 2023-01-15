How to watch Godfather of Harlem: stream season 3 from anywhere

How to watch Godfather of Harlem season 3

Swipe to scroll horizontally Next episode: Sunday 15th January 9pm ET/PT TV channel: EPIX / MGM Plus (US) Stream without cable: Sling / Philo / Amazon (US) | Stan (AUS) Use ExpressVPN to watch from anywhere

Forest Whitaker returns as “Bumpy” Johnson, determined to wrest Harlem back from the Italian American mob in Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein’s Godfather of Harlem season 3. It’s an acclaimed cocktail of criminal shenanigans and civil rights drama, and one of the most watched shows on EPIX (rebranding soon as MGM Plus). The show’s tensions are about to reach fever pitch, and our guide will break down where to watch Godfather of Harlem season 3 online from anywhere in the world.

*Warning – season 2 spoilers ahead*

Following his long incarceration, Bumpy’s been trying to re-establish himself as the number one crime don in Harlem. But his last attempt crashed and burned after a stray Molotov cocktail set his warehouse of heroin ablaze during the Harlem riots. So, we’ll see him forced to bend the knee to the Italians once again, in particular Joe Columbo (Michael Raymond-James) of the Columbo crime family.

Yet new alliances could just alter the balance of power. Bumpy will join forces with Cuban crime lord Jose Miguel Battle (Yul Vázquez, Severance) while Malcom X (Jason Alan Carvell) does makes new bonds to hasten social change. And given Stella's (Lucy Fry) testimony against her father, Vincent “The Chin” Gigante (Vincent D'Onofrio), we might even see the collapse of the entire Italian American mafia. But more likely is that she'll end up getting whacked.

We explain how to stream all new episodes of this thrilling crime drama live and on-demand below through MGM Plus, with the following guide detailing where to watch Godfather of Harlem season 3 from anywhere now.

How to watch Godfather of Harlem season 3 online in the US

After a wait of over a year, Godfather of Harlem finally returns for its explosive third season. Debuting Sunday, 15th January in tandem with the relaunch of the EPIX (opens in new tab) channel as MGM Plus, cable viewers can catch the hit show from 9pm ET/PT (8pm CT) and watch new episodes at the same time every week.

For those who’ve cut the cord, there are a number of streaming options:

Sling TV is a popular budget option. Choose either the Sling Blue or Orange plan ($40 per month) and get your first month half-price (opens in new tab). You'll need the EPIX bundle ($5) or the Premium Pass ($6) which brings Showtime and Starz as well as EPIX/MGM Plus. There are no contracts with Sling. Cancel at any time.

Philo (opens in new tab) is another good option. It offers 60-plus channels at a great value $25 a month after the 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). And while it’s an additional $6 to get the EPIX/MGM Plus bundle, you can get that free for the first 7 days too.

Alternatively, stream solely EPIX/MGM Plus content via Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab). You’ll need both a basic subscription to Amazon Prime ($14.99 a month) and a subscription to the Amazon Channel MGM Plus ($5.99).

The good news is that both of those offer free trials to new subscribers, or subscribers returning after an absence of more than 12 months. There’s a 30-day free trial (opens in new tab) for Amazon Prime – which offers a huge library of films and TV series, plus premium delivery – and a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab) to new subscribers of MGM Plus, which, once the trial ends, will set you back an additional $5.99 a month.

How to watch Godfather of Harlem season 3 online from outside your country

Out of the country when Godfather of Harlem season 3 drops? Then you’ll find geo-blocks stop you connecting to your usual streaming service and watching this acclaimed show.

Luckily, there’s a simple solution to this. Downloading a VPN (opens in new tab) will let you to stream Godfather of Harlem online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Godfather of Harlem from abroad:

How to use a VPN for Godfather of Harlem

Using a VPN to watch Godfather of Harlem season 3.

1. Install the VPN. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend – its ultra-reliable.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Godfather of Harlem season 3, for example, you could select 'US' to access your cable-cutting streaming services in the States.

3. Then head over to your usual VOD streamer on your browser or device and enjoy Godfather of Harlem live or on-demand.

Can I watch Godfather of Harlem season 3 online in Canada?

Unfortunately, there’s been no news stating season 3 will be available to Canadian viewers anytime soon. Given that the second season landed on Disney Plus Canada a whole year after its US broadcast, we’d expect a similarly long wait before the latest episodes are ready to stream.

If in Canada and away from home then, don’t worry about missing the new season. By purchasing a VPN you can effortlessly connect to your streaming service back home, and catch all new episodes of Godfather of Harlem as soon as they’re released.

How to watch Godfather of Harlem: stream season 3 in Australia

Aussies barely have to miss a beat before catching Godfather of Harlem season 3. New episodes will drop weekly on Stan beginning from Tuesday, January 17.

Even better, Stan offers a very generous 30-day free trial to new customers. In that time, you could binge all of Godfather of Harlem season 1 and 2, which is a part of Stan's streaming library, and catch at least four new episodes without being charged a thing.

After the free trial, paid memberships begin from AUS$10 a month. The mid-tier Standard option is AUS$16, while for the Premium plan, you pay $21 for Ultra HD quality and four simultaneous streams.

And if you’re travelling, remember that you can connect to your home VOD services from anywhere with a VPN. We recommend Express VPN, which currently provides three months extra FREE with an annual plan.

Can I watch Godfather of Harlem season 3 online in the UK?

There’s been no announcement if the UK streaming home of Godfather of Harlem - formerly Starzplay and now known as Lionsgate Plus (opens in new tab) - will be getting new season 3 episodes anytime soon. There was a lag of a few months between last season's debut in the States and subsequent release in the UK, so we expect this to hold true for the show’s third season.

The wait might just be a good opportunity to revisit Bumpy's early conflicts with the Italian crime families of 1960s New York. Both seasons are available to be streamed with membership to both Amazon Prime and the Amazon Channel Lionsgate Plus. New subscribers can get 30-days free membership to Amazon Prime (opens in new tab), in addition to a 7-day free trial of Lionsgate Plus (opens in new tab). But when those trial periods expire, you’ll pay £8.99 and £5.99 respectively, for a total monthly fee of £14.98.

Away from home? Don’t worry. You can still connect to your favorite live TV or VOD service with a VPN (opens in new tab). And, not only will it let you watch regionally restricted content, but it’ll keep your private information safe online too.

