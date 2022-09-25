How to watch Frozen Planet II episode 3 from anywhere – the new BBC David Attenborough nature series

Frozen Planet II – David Attenborough's latest BBC natural history series – continues with episode 3 (Frozen Peaks) on Sunday, 25th September. Viewers will be taken up to high altitude, where pumas and pandas eke out an icy existence. Episode 3 is free to watch on BBC iPlayer. Not in the UK this week? Follow this guide on how to watch Frozen Planet II episode 3 from abroad.

Frozen Planet II Ep. 3 live stream Premiere date: 25th September 2022 New episodes: Sunday at 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 4am AEST FREE stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (UK) Watch BBC iPlayer from abroad with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) Narrator: Sir David Attenborough Music: Hans Zimmer, Camila Cabello

Attenborough's latest opus, Frozen Planet II, takes viewers "from the poles to the highest peaks" in search of spectacular wildlife and endangered species. It's already garnered critical acclaim – but what can we expect from Episode 3?

Titled Frozen Peaks, it promises to explore "ice worlds born of altitude". We'll meet puma, flamingos, giant pandas and more – all of whom have made the mountains their home. Keep a special eye out for Episode 3's segment on Japan, which features macaque monkeys having a spa in the snow. Those cheeky devils.

Episode 3 (Frozen Peaks) airs at 8pm BST on Sunday 25th September. Make sure you know how to watch Frozen Planet II episode 3 from anywhere.

Episode 1 – Frozen Worlds | 8pm BST, Sunday 11th September 2022

| 8pm BST, Sunday 11th September 2022 Episode 2 – Frozen Ocean | 8pm BST, Sunday 18th September 2022

| 8pm BST, Sunday 18th September 2022 Episode 3 – Frozen Peaks | 8pm BST, Sunday 25th September 2022

| 8pm BST, Sunday 25th September 2022 Episode 4 – Frozen South | 8pm BST, Sunday 2nd October 2022

| 8pm BST, Sunday 2nd October 2022 Episode 5 – Frozen Lands | 8pm BST, Sunday 9th October 2022

| 8pm BST, Sunday 9th October 2022 Episode 6 – Our Frozen Planet | 8pm BST, Sunday 16th October 2022

Watch Frozen Planet II episode 3 for free

(Image credit: BBC)

In the UK, BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) will stream episodes 1-6 of Frozen Planet II free of charge. Simply sign up for a BBC account (opens in new tab) with an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA). Done? You're good to go!

Of course, BBC iPlayer is only available within the UK (and with a valid TV licence). Away from home?

Use a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer from overseas. (opens in new tab)

We recommend ExpressVPN. It's easy to use and offers a quibble-free 30-day money back guarantee. Full details below.

Watch Frozen Planet II episode 3 from abroad with a VPN

Even if you have a BBC account, you won't be able to access BBC iPlayer when outside the UK. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet. There are lots of VPNs to choose from, but we think ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the very best...

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up

How to use a VPN to watch Frozen Planet II episode 3



Using a VPN to watch Frozen Planet II episode 3 is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Frozen Planet II episode 3, you may wish to choose 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy Frozen Planet II episode 3 live stream free of charge.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab) which offers 24 hour assistance.

Watch a Frozen Planet II episode 3 live stream in the USA

We'd expect Frozen Planet II to premiere on PBS in America, but there's no word on a US air date.

Remember: UK nationals travelling overseas can use a use a VPN (opens in new tab) watch Frozen Planet II free of charge on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab). Details just above.

Today's best cheap VPN deals for Netflix, BBC iPlayer and more

The Frozen Planet II episode 3 live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Channel Nine)

Channel Nine has purchased the exclusive rights to air episodes of Frozen Planet II in Australia. It's due to stream on 9now (opens in new tab)... we just don't know when. There's a rumour it could land on Nine in in 2023.

Remember: UK nationals who are outside the UK can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to watch Frozen Planet II episode 3 free of charge on BBC iPlayer from 26th September 2022. Details above.