How to watch England vs Ireland: live stream Six Nations 2024 online

Watch England vs Ireland live stream

Ireland will travel to Twickenham on Saturday as they look to secure a fifth successive victory over England and boost their chances of successfully defending their Six Nations title. The hosts, meanwhile, need to bounce back after a sobering fourth defeat in a row by Scotland last month.

Saturday’s England vs Ireland 2024 Six Nations is free to watch on ITV in the UK and RTÉ in Ireland. Peacock TV and DAZN are the live streamers in the USA and Canada respectively. Down Under, it's Stan Sport in Australia and Sky Sport in New Zealand. And you can use a VPN to watch your usual stream from wherever you are in the world.

England vs Ireland live stream: Preview

Twickenham Stadium in London plays host to this fourth round game of the 2024 Six Nations. The start time is at 4.45pm GMT / 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT / (Saturday 9th March), which is 3.45am AEDT in Australia on Sunday morning.

After being comprehensively outplayed in Edinburgh by Scotland, things don’t get any easier for England as they face an Ireland side who have looked a class apart during the opening three rounds of this year’s Six Nations. Andy Farrell’s charges have been simply sensational, clocking up bonus-point victories against France, Italy and Wales, and scoring 81 points in the process.

Ireland have been able to exert huge amounts of pressure on the defences of opposing teams and have carried the ball more than anyone else. They will hope to do the same against an under-pressure England side and will be hugely confident of securing a second successive Grand Slam title. They may even believe that they can improve on their performance last year when they ran out 29-16 winners over England in Dublin.

While Ireland will start as the overwhelming favorites, the Red Rose have been boosted by the news that Alex Mitchell and Marcus Smith have returned to training and may well be fit to start at Twickenham. England may now have the opportunity to deploy the duo in a half-back combination, while wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso has also returned to the squad after missing training last week due to sitting an exam.

Coach Steve Borthwick will hope this trio can make a difference, especially in possession as he was hugely critical of the numerous handling errors in the defeat to Scotland. Certainly, England will have to deliver a much-improved display if they are to dent Ireland’s chances of winning back-to-back Six Nations titles. They may also choose to throw caution to the wind with ball in hand and ensure the home fans have something to cheer.

You can watch all 2024 Six Nations games online for free, including this one. So keep reading to discover where to live stream England vs Ireland in your country and from anywhere in the world.

Free England vs Ireland live streams

This and every Six Nations game will be shown for free in the UK and Ireland.

In the UK, the free England vs Ireland live stream is on ITVX. While in Ireland it will be streamed for free on RTÉ Player.

If you're outside of the UK or Ireland this weekend, you can always try using a VPN to get around geo-restrictions that you'll face when overseas. We recommend NordVPN as it's really easy to use, fantastic at unblocking restricted streams and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee in case you change your mind.

Don't worry if you've never used a VPN before – it's really easy, and we have full instructions below.

Watch England vs Ireland live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular England vs Ireland live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch Six Nations live streams from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Try NordVPN risk-free for 30 days NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to unblock live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up. Give it a try. Only $3.99 per month on the 2-year plan

How to use a VPN to stream England vs Ireland

1. Install the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. So for Six Nations rugby, you may wish to choose a server in the UK.

3. Then head over to ITVX on your browser or device and enjoy the free England vs Ireland live stream!

Watch England vs Ireland in the UK

You can watch England vs Ireland live on ITV1 on TV this saturday afternoon at 4.45pm GMT.

That means you can also stream the game online and for free on the channel's ITVX platform, available on browsers, smartphone app or a variety of streaming devices.

To stream live on ITVX, you should have a valid TV licence. Although that isn't required for watching the game on catch-up.

Remember: use a VPN to access ITVX when travelling outside of the UK.

Watch England vs Ireland Six Nations match in Ireland

This Six Nations game is being shown on the free-to-air RTÉ2 on TV in Ireland.

If you want to watch England vs Ireland online, then you can do so for free on the RTÉ Player, with the service available across a wide range of devices.

Don't forget: Irish nationals can live stream every match free of charge while abroad with a VPN.

Watch England vs Ireland in Australia

Streaming service Stan Sport has the rights to show every match of the 2024 Six Nations live in Australia. This one kicks off at 3.45am AEDT in the early hours of the morning on Sunday 10th March.

To watch England vs Ireland ad-free you'll need a Basic Stan package ($10 a month) together with its Stan Sport add-on (a further $15).

Out of Australia? Use a VPN to access your local stream when away from home.

Watch England vs Ireland in the USA

NBC's Peacock TV streaming service is the only place to watch this 2024 Six Nations match live in the USA. It starts at 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT on Saturday.

Peacock starts from only $5.99 a month, or you can pay more to get rid of the ads. In addition to the Six Nations, you'll also be able to watch the likes of EPL soccer, WWE, Premiership Rugby and lots more.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4, and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Outside the US? Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a rugby-friendly VPN if you're a subscriber stuck abroad.

Watch England vs Ireland in New Zealand

Kiwis can watch England vs Ireland courtesy of Sky Sport, which is showing every game of the 2024 tournament. This match kicks off at 5.45am on Sunday morning.

Subscribers can also watch online using the its Sky Go service.

If you don't already have Sky and don't wish to commit to a full package just for the rugby, then Sky Sport Now offers weekly ($24.99) and monthly ($44.99) passes.

UK or Ireland rugby fan abroad? Live stream this Six Nations game on your home streaming service using a world class VPN.

Watch England vs Ireland in Canada

Specialist sports streaming service DAZN is the place to watch England vs Ireland, plus every other game of the 2024 Six Nations live in Canada. This game starts at 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT.

A DAZN subscription will currently set you back CA$29.99 a month or CA$199.99 a year.

Don't forget: Canadian nationals can live stream matches via DAZN when overseas with a VPN.

England vs Ireland live stream in South Africa

To watch England vs Ireland and all Six Nations 2024 fixtures in South Africa, you'll need access to SuperSport. If you can't watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

Alternatively, you can get SuperSport channels via the DSTV streaming platform, with plans starting from R129 per month.

This one starts at 6.45pm SAST on Saturday evening.

Watch England vs Ireland in Singapore and Asia

Premier Sports has all the Six Nations action across most countries in Asia, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

England vs Ireland starts at 4.45pm GMT, so double check your schedule for the start time in your time zone – in Singapore, for example, kick off is 1.15am on Sunday 10th March.

A monthly pass for Premier Sports will currently set you back US$25.99, but there's a 45% discount to be had if you opt for an annual plan at US$169.99 for a full year.

In addition to the Six Nations, a Premier Sports subscription also gives you access to Heineken Champions Cup, Gallagher Premiership, NRL, URC and Rugby Championship action.

UK expat in Asia? Then use a VPN to watch the free coverage from back home.