How to watch Atalanta vs Lazio: free Serie A live stream

Lazio have only won the Scudetto twice in their history but the 2019/2020 Serie A trophy might just have their name on it. Four points off league leaders Juventus, and with a game in hand, The Eagles are starting to believe. Every game counts, particularly ones against the team in fourth place chasing their second season on the bounce in the Champions League. Atalanta vs Lazio is set to be a cracker, and there's not one but two free live streams to go with it.

The game kicks off at 8.45pm, BST, and can be watched for free on the LiveScore mobile app on iOS and Android. Even better for those in Italy, the game is also free to watch on RAI 1 and the RAI Play webplayer. (Don't forget to use a VPN if you're an Italian citizen stuck away from home.) UK viewers can also find the game live on Premier Sports 1HD.

Atalanta have been the free scoring side that everyone in Italy loves to watch. Their forward line of Ilicic, Zapata and Luis Muriel are all in double figures for goals. Sadly the first of those is out injured for the game, as is midfielder Mario Pasalic who picked up a knock in the 4-1 victory over Sassuolo.

The game is less of a must-win for Atalanta but they can't afford to be too complacent with Roma six points behind.

As for Lazio, manager Simeone Inzaghi will most likely have to go without Lucas Leiva in the middle as they try to continue their brilliant form of 16 wins from the last 18. Expect Serie A's top scorer, Ciro Immobile, to have his mind focused and his shooting boots firmly on.

Make sure to read all the details below on how to watch a Atalanta vs Lazio free live stream.

How to watch Atalanta vs Lazio abroad using a VPN

Italians away from home or stuck abroad will need a VPN to access the RAI Play streams from outside Italy. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access – even if you’re an Italian national.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

ExpressVPN three months free with a year-long plan

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Watch Atalanta vs Lazio in the UK

(Image credit: Premier Sports)

Premier Sports has the rights to show Atalanta vs Lazio and the rest of the Italian league football in the UK as well as Spanish football through LaLigaTV. Football fans can subscribe to Premier Sports on Virgin Media, Sky Sports or using the Premier Player web player platform.

Using the BACKTOWIN promo code, Sky Sports customers and anyone signing up to Premier Player can enjoy all the televised games in HD for free throughout June.

Premier's sister site, FreeSports, will also show select games each weekend. Keep an eye out on the FreeSports schedule to find out which ones. You can watch the games on the FreeSports app or the FreeSports player.

It's also possible to catch an Atalanta vs Lazio free live stream on your mobile through the LiveScore Android and iOS apps.

Atalanta vs Lazio free on Premier Sports

Follow the link and enjoy Atalanta vs Lazio for free. Access all the rest of Premier Sports's games in June in HD through your Sky box or using the Premier Player web player. Not available on Virgin Media, sadly.View Deal

Atalanta vs Lazio can be found on Virgin Media in HD on channel 551. It's available to all Premier Sports customers and any Virgin Media subscriber can sign up for £9.99 per month through their on-screen service - Home > Apps & Games > All Apps > TV Channel Upgrades on the remote. The bundle includes Premier Sports 1 HD (CH 551), Premier Sports 2 HD (CH 552) and LaLigaTV.

Choose your Premier Sports package on its website, here.

Watch Lazio vs Atalanta in the USA

(Image credit: ESPN+)

ESPN+ has the rights to show Atalanta vs Lazio and the rest of Serie A. The ESPN networks will be televising the remaining Serie A matches going forward with the broadcaster using ESPN and ESPN 2 to air select fixtures.

ESPN Deportes will provide Spanish language versions of the Serie A coverage. Italian language coverage is available on RAI International via DISH and DIRECT TV.

