How to watch 2023 NHL Stadium Series: live stream Washington Capitals vs Carolina Hurricanes online and on TV

Looking for an NHL Stadium Series live stream? We've got you covered. It's free to watch in Australia via Kayo Sports' 7-day trial. NHL fans in the US can watch on ABC (via FuboTV) or ESPN Plus, while viewers in Canada can tune in through Sportsnet. Viaplay is live-streaming the game in the UK. Outside your home country right now? Simply use a VPN to watch your usual NHL Stadium Series coverage from anywhere.

Ice hockey meets college football and Southern hospitality at the 2023 NHL Stadium Series, the first outdoor NHL game to have ever been staged in the Tarheel State. With Jake Owen and the North Carolina State University marching band, the Power Sound of the South, providing the rink-side entertainment, the Carolina Hurricanes are looking to take care of business on the ice against their divisional rivals the Washington Capitals.

The Hurricanes are having a tremendous season, but they needed a bit of luck to down the Capitals out in Washington earlier this week. Stefan Noesen struck the game-winning goal, though Trevor van Riemsdyk thought he'd leveled things up late on, only for a goaltender interference ruling to say otherwise. It was a tough one to take, especially as the Caps had played so well without the talismanic Alex Ovechkin, who's taken a leave of absence due to a family bereavement.

Washington may be the most successful team in the history of the Metro Division, but they're way off the pace this season. Down in fifth, they're facing the prospect of seeing the Canes, an NHL non-entity for so long, rule the roost for the second year running.

However, after their barnstorming run of seven victories in a row, the Hurricanes have looked unconvincing since the resumption of the season, and the Capitals, who are 3-0 in outdoor games, will sense an opportunity to blow them off course.

The 2023 NHL Stadium Series starts at 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am GMT / 12pm AEDT on Saturday 18th February, at Carter-Finley Stadium. Make sure you know how to watch an NHL Stadium Series live stream.

USA: Watch NHL Stadium Series live stream

In the US, NHL fans have two live stream options to watch the Capitals vs Hurricanes Stadium Series, with both ESPN Plus and ABC showing the game.

The puck is scheduled to drop at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Saturday.

An ESPN Plus+ monthly plan currently costs $9.99, but there are savings to be had by taking out a $99.99 per year annual subscription instead.

ABC, meanwhile, is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon, and more.

If you don't have cable, there's also the option of getting ABC via the streaming service FuboTV (opens in new tab), which costs $74.99 after a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) NHL Stadium Series live stream with 7-day Fubo TV trial (opens in new tab)

Fubo TV's Pro tier gets you 150 channels (including ABC, TNT, TBS, ESPN, and ESPN 2) and cloud DVR with thousands of hours of space to store recordings. You can watch on 10 screens at once on your home wi-fi, plus another two on the go on most smart devices. Payment is monthly with no tie-ins beyond that – you can cancel at any time.

Watch NHL Stadium Series from abroad using a VPN

You won't be able to watch your regular NHL Stadium Series live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any NHL Stadium Series live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN we've tested. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch NFL live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console, and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think. For the best value, try the 12-month subscription (opens in new tab)

How to use a VPN for the NHL Stadium Series

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the NHL Stadium Series, you may wish to choose 'UK' for Viaplay.

3. Then head over to Viaplay on your browser or device and enjoy the NHL Stadium Series live stream!

Australia: NHL Stadium Series live stream

NHL fans in Australia can watch the NHL Stadium Series for free by signing up for a one-week Kayo Sports FREE trial. There are no lock-in contracts for the streaming service and it gives you access to over 50 other sports events including the NRL, NFL, F1, NHL, MLB, as well as international cricket. Once the trial is up, the Basic plan costs just $27.50 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. The game is set to begin at 12pm AEDT on Sunday.

Canada: watch NHL Stadium Series live stream

NHL fans in Canada can watch the NHL Stadium Series on Sportsnet.

Streaming access to Sportsnet starts at $14.99 a month or $149.99 per year, though you can pay $34.99 per month or $199.99 per year for access to additional out-of-market games, WWE Network, Bundesliga, and FA Cup soccer.

Stuck away from your home at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access your NHL Stadium Series live stream on SN Now without being geo-blocked.

UK: watch NHL Stadium Series live stream

Viaplay (opens in new tab) has the rights to show the NHL in the UK, though you might want to brace yourself for a late night, as the Stadium Series is set to begin at 1am GMT in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A subscription to the streaming service costs £14.99 per month or £143.88 per year.

You'll need to use a VPN to access Viaplay when travelling overseas. (opens in new tab)