It might be Blue Monday, but Sky customers have a reason to smile. Sky is making Discovery+ available on the service for free – previously it cost £6.99 a month. But not all Sky customers are eligible.

Want to know if you're one of the lucky ones? And if so, how to take advantage? Read on for everything you need to know about getting Discovery+ on Sky TV for free.

Can I watch Discovery+ on Sky for free?

Yes, providing you are an eligible Sky customer. If you have Sky Q, Sky Glass or Sky Stream, congrats – you can access the service with nothing to pay.

But if you have Sky Q Essentials, Sky Q Lite, or Sky+, unfortunately you can't, so you'll have to pay the usual £6.99 a month fee, or go without.

If you are eligible and you already pay for Discovery+, then Sky will upgrade you automatically, you don't need to do anything.

How to get Discovery+ for free on Sky TV

It's simple. Just select the Discovery+ app and sign up.

Discovery+ appears in the Apps rail on Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Q. Or you can find it by voice search – just say "Get Discovery+" to your Sky Glass or into your Sky Q/Sky Stream voice remote, and it should find it for you.

What's on Discovery+?

Lots. With sport, entertainment, true crime, reality and more, there should be something for everyone.

Sports fans are covered with the 2023 Australian Open and Roland-Garros tennis tournaments. There are over 30 days of cycling action – including the Tour de France – as well as the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Those looking for real-life courtroom drama can get their fix with Vardy vs Rooney: The Wagatha Trial, which chronicles the Wagatha Christie court case that captured headlines recently, while Written in the Stars (which sees astrologers playing matchmaker) 90 Day Fiancé and Beauty and the Geek take care of the reality TV side.

True crime lovers will enjoy the Faking It specials, and there are passion projects in the form of Richard Hammond’s Workshop and Peter Crouch: Save Our Beautiful Game.

Discovery+'s parent company Discovery merged with HBO Max owner WarnerMedia last year, with murmurs that the two streaming services would become one. As yet, there's no sign of that happening, but we're not ruling anything out.

Does Discovery+ stream in 4K?

It does indeed, though sadly not on Sky. A Sky spokesperson tells us: "Currently, customers can't watch Discovery+ content in 4K on Sky." Shame. But the Discovery+ website (opens in new tab) says the service is "working hard to support more platforms and add more Ultra HD video all the time," so hopefully Sky will come to the Ultra HD party soon.

Even those who can watch in 4K (owners of the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and Apple TV 4K among them) can't access the service's entire catalogue in that resolution. Discovery+ has a "selection of episodes and specials" streaming in 4K, most of which is in the Nature & Animals collection.

But if you search using the terms "UHD", "Ultra HD", and "4K", you'll see everything that's available in Ultra HD.

