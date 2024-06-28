Germany vs Denmark live streams: How to watch Euro 2024 for free

Watch Germany vs Denmark live streams

The Germany vs Denmark live stream sees the hosts start as firm favorites to reach the quarter-finals when they face a team still searching for a first win at Euro 2024. Germany vs Denmark takes place at the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund on Saturday, June 29th. Kick-off is at 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT. Here are all the TV channel and streaming options.

After easing past Scotland and Hungary, Germany needed a 92nd-minute strike from Niclas Füllkrug against Switzerland to keep them unbeaten. It was an impressive group stage from the hosts and confidence will be high in Julian Nagelsmann’s squad. Cheered on by a home crowd in Dortmund, they will be expected to breeze past a Denmark side that has been far from exciting.

The Danes reached the semi-finals at Euro 2020 and showed plenty of quality in their group C draw with England. However, they struggled to break down a resilient Serbia in their final group game, and will need much more from star midfielder Christian Eriksen and talisman Rasmus Højlund, who has had just two shots across his three appearances.

Germany vs Denmark is FREE to watch on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK. You can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 and Germany vs Denmark live streams from anywhere, if you happen to be away.

Free Germany vs Denmark live streams

You can watch Germany vs Denmark for free on ITV1 and ITVX (assuming you have a valid TV licence).

You'll also find live coverage across the EU, including hosts Germany (Das Erste, ZDF, RTL), Austria (ORF, Servus), Belgium (RTBF, VRT), France (TF1), Italy (Rai Sport ), the Netherlands (NOS) and Spain (RTVE).

Stuck outside your home country? You can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked...

Watch Germany vs Denmark live streams from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Euro 2024 live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any Euro 2024 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Try NordVPN risk-free for 30 days

NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to unblock live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's also 24/7 customer support. Give it a try.

Watch Germany vs Denmark live streams in the US

Soccer fans in the US can watch Germany vs Denmark live on Fox, which can be accessed through cable or cord-cutting services like Sling TV and Fubo. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Sling TV includes Fox and FS1 in select markets on its Blue package, with new customers getting their first month half price (and only $40 a month after that).

Fubo's base tier gets you well over 100 channels (including Fox, FS1, NBC and ESPN) and cloud DVR with thousands of hours of space to store shows. Prices start at $79.99 a month. Plus, there's a free trial of Fubo too.

Of course, Sling and Fubo are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend NordVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

New TV? Go big for Euro 2024 with these TV deals

Watch Germany vs Denmark live streams in Australia

If you're in Australia, streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of Germany vs Denmark. The service costs $24.99 a month (or $6.99 for Optus mobile customers) with an Annual Plan priced at $199.

You can watch on mobile, tablet, TV, streaming devices, computer or games consoles and cancel anytime.

Fans in New Zealand, meanwhile, can watch Euro 2024 free live streams on TVNZ Plus.

Away from home? Use a VPN to access your local Euro 2024 live stream from overseas – without being blocked.