FA Cup third round draw live stream: Liverpool, Man United and Arsenal ball numbers

The FA Cup draw for the third round draw takes place at 7pm tonight with Premier League and Championship sides entering the competition for the first time this season. Magic, giant killings and ball numbers at the ready.

The BBC and BT Sport have rights to show the FA Cup in the UK, and both will broadcast the third round FA Cup draw live. It will be free to air on BBC One, the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website, though those outside the UK will need a VPN to access the free live stream. BT Sport subscribers will also be able to see Canvey vs Boreham Wood, the final second round fixture, following the draw.

This is one of most anticipated events on the football calendar, with clubs from the top two tiers of English football entering the world's longest-running cup competition, creating the possibility of non-league sides welcoming the stars of Manchester United, Arsenal or Liverpool to their home ground.

Those non-league teams include Chorley, who beat Peterborough at the weekend, and eighth-tier Marine who scored a 120th-minute winner against Havant and Waterlooville. One of either Canvey or Boreham Wood will also be through by the end of the evening.

Though the FA Cup draw for the third round is tonight, we'll have to wait until next year to see whichever ties are drawn, with the FA Cup set to resume across the weekend of Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th January 2021.

Due to a congested fixture list, there will be no FA Cup replays this season, with all ties needing to be settled on the day via extra time and a shoot-out if necessary.

Read on to find out how to access a full season of thrilling FA Cup action.

The ball numbers to look out for

2 Arsenal

3 Aston Villa

8 Brighton & Hove Albion

10 Burnley

12 Chelsea

14 Crystal Palace

16 Everton

17 Fulham

19 Leeds United

20 Leicester City

21 Liverpool

23 Manchester City

24 Manchester United

27 Newcastle United

34 Sheffield United

36 Southampton

39 Tottenham Hotspur

41 West Bromwich Albion

42 West Ham United

43 Wolverhampton Wanderers

49 Stockport County

53 Chorley

58 Marine

60 Canvey Island or Boreham Wood

Watch the FA Cup free in the UK

(Image credit: BBC)

The BBC shares rights to show the FA Cup in the UK, with a pick of games from each round and broadcast rights to show the final. All the games chosen will be free to view for UK license fee payers, on TV and online via BBC iPlayer. If you're a UK citizen and out of the country, don't forget to use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer.

The FA Cup third round draw will be shown on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website from 7pm, Monday 30 November.

Watch the FA Cup from abroad using a VPN

UK citizens away from home or stuck abroad will need a VPN to access BBC iPlayer from outside the UK. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access – even if you’re a UK national.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

Nord VPN Cyber Monday deal: get 68% off + 3 months FREE

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Nord also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Watch the FA Cup in 4K

(Image credit: BT Sport)

BT Sport shares the rights to broadcast the FA Cup with the BBC, also getting its pick of the matches from each round, and showing the final. What's more, many will be shown in 4K Ultra HD.

BT Sport Ultimate is the channel you'll need to watch FA Cup fixtures in 4K HDR at 50fps. And if you're hooked up specifically on the BT TV platform, it's also available in with Dolby Atmos sound.

Want to access BT Sport Ultimate? For 4K sports on BT TV, it’s a case of upgrading or purchasing the Max 4K package, which will cost you £20 a month to add to an existing BT subscription, or £54.99 for the full shebang if you’re a new customer starting from scratch.

BT Sport Ultimate is not available on the Sky TV platform but anyone with an Xbox, PlayStation, Apple TV or compatible smart TV can watch the FA Cup in 4K HDR using the BT Sport app with the BT Sport Monthly Pass for just £25. No contract required.

BT Sport Monthly Pass for £25 per month

Enjoy the FA Cup, Champions League, Premier League and more in 4K HDR, all contract-free through the BT Sport app on games consoles, Apple TV and compatible smart TVs. You do not need to be a BT customer and can opt out at any time.View Deal

Those on Virgin Media will need the Virgin V6 box and a 4K TV to make sure they're getting the action at maximum resolution. With the basic Big Bundle, BT Sport is £18 per month but all five BT Sport channels, including Ultra HD, are included on the larger TV packages which start at £57 per month. More details on Virgin Media TV bundles.

BT Sport Collection on Virgin Media for £18 per month

The BT Sport Collection on Virgin Media is a £18 bolt-on, at the time of writing. It brings coverage of football, rugby, cricket, UFC and more, plus access to BT Sport Ultra HD for 4K viewing. You can cancel the subscription at any time.View Deal

Watch the FA Cup in the USA

(Image credit: ESPN+)

ESPN and ESPN+ have the rights to show the FA Cup in the US, as well as a host of English Football League games. All matches will be available in English and Spanish.

You can sign up to ESPN+, the channel's online streaming service. It costs from $4.99 per month.

UK viewer? You can watch certain FA Cup matches, and the third round draw, free on the BBC, and the BBC iPlayer streaming service. Outside the UK at the time of the game? No problem, license fee-payers can use a VPN, such as Nord VPN, to access the free BBC iPlayer live stream from anywhere on the world.