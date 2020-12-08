Extreme E live stream: how to watch electric SUV off-road racing for free

Extreme E is the world's first electric off-road racing series. Due to launch in March 2021, it's been called “Star Wars Pod Racing meets Dakar Rally” and claims to be "the future of motorsport". Fancy seeing the world's top racing drivers ditch petrol and battle it out in five exotic locations? Here's what to expect from the all-electric extravaganza...

Extreme E free live stream UK viewers can watch all the 2021 Extreme E races live for free on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website. Going to be abroad? You can use a VPN to watch online, as if you were back home in the UK!

Extreme E is the brainchild of Alejandro Agag, founder of the all-electric Formula E. It's already won the backing of F1 champion Lewis Hamilton thanks to its eco-friendly credentials and gender-equal teams. It uses all-electric 4x4 SUVs designed for tough circuits. You can take a look at the Extreme E championship trailer below.

Five Extreme E races are scheduled to take place in 2021: Arctic, Amazon Rainforest, Desert, Glacier and Coastal. Each race is a two-day event: qualifying takes place on day one to determine the top four runners who will progress through to the final on day two. The team that performs the longest jump on the first jump of each race will get win a Hyperdrive award that will provide an additional boost of speed.

There will no spectators due to remoteness of the locations. Instead, the five "X Prix" will be streamed online, with filming carried out by futuristic 4K drone cameras.

Lewis Hamilton is heading up one of 12 Extreme E teams, though he won't actually get behind the wheel. Hamilton's arch-nemesis and former F1 teammate, Nico Rosberg, will field a rival team. To keep things gender-equal, the driving will shared by male and female drivers, ranging from rally legend Carlos Sainz Sr to W Series Champion Jamie Chadwick.

The first Extreme E race will take place in the Sharaan desert, Saudi Arabia, on 20th – 21st March 2021. Here's how to live stream all the action for free...

How to live stream Extreme E for free

Extreme E will be streamed live across the BBC in 2021 and beyond. All five races will be streamed in full on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website. Highlights will be shown on BBC Two.

Going to be abroad the UK when Extreme E starts? No problem. Simply use a VPN to watch online, as if you were back home in Blighty!

The first race – Saudi Arabia – is scheduled for 20th - 21st March 2021.

How to watch Extreme E from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant streaming service to watch Extreme E, you won't be able to use it when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as NordVPN.

NordVPN Get 3 months free + 30-day money-back guarantee

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the Extreme E race, and pick a server which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

How to watch Extreme E in the US and Canada

(Image credit: Extreme E)

Fox Sports has the rights to air live Extreme E races in the United States, Canada and the Caribbean.

The first three seasons of Extreme E will be screened across FS1 and FS2, as well as the Fox Sports app. The app is supported by Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Xbox.

Fancy watching an Extreme E race for free? You can take advantage of Sling TV's free 3-day trial on it's Blue package, which includes FS1.

Sling Blue costs $30 per month but there's no lock-in contract, so you can cancel at any time. Here's a full rundown of the best Sling TV packages.

How to watch Extreme E in Australia

(Image credit: Extreme E)

G'day motorsport fans. FOX Sports Australia has the rights to show live Extreme E races in Australia.

That means Foxtel and Kayo Sports subscribers will get a front row seat when the action starts on 20th March 2021.

Kayo Sports is offering new subscribers a 14-day free trial. After that, you'll be bumped onto a rolling one month contract. Basic is $25 while Premium is $35.

Kayo Sports Get a free 14-day trial and watch Extreme E free!

Kayo Sports lets you live stream and catch up on over 50 sports including Extreme E, international cricket, rugby, football and Formula 1. You can choose a free 14-day trial of Basic ($25 a month) or Premium ($35 a month) and cancel at any time – there's no lock-in contract to worry about.

View Deal

How to watch Extreme E in Ireland

(Image credit: Extreme E)

Virgin Media TV will be the home of Extreme E in Ireland. The broadcaster will air all five live Extreme E races as well as a range of highlights programmes.

Virgin Media's Big Bundle costs €69 per month, which gets you 50+ TV channels and a set-top box complete with voice control

How to watch Extreme E in New Zealand

(Image credit: Extreme E)

TVNZ has picked up the right to show all five Extreme E races in New Zealand.

The public service broadcaster will screen five two-hour live programmes covering all the action from at every event. You can also get an on-demand fix via the TVNZ website and app.

TVNZ aims to become known as the home of electric motorsport in New Zealand, having already nabbed the rights to Formula E and the Jaguar eTrophy.

How to watch Extreme E in Latin America

ESPN will broadcast live racing action as well as highlights, magazine, preview and review shows across Latin American countries including Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Chile.

The final two race of the inaugural Extreme E season are set to take place in Brazil and Argentina, so expect coverage to get prime billing.

How to watch Extreme E in the Balkans

Resident of Bosnia, Croatia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia or Slovenia? Arena Sport TV network will show Extreme E’s live race action, highlights and magazine on MTS TV Go.

Extreme E 2021 schedule

(Image credit: Extreme E)

Desert: Sharaan, Al-‘Ula in Saudi Arabia on 20-21 March 2021

Ocean: Lac Rose, Dakar in Senegal on 29-30 May 2021

Arctic: Kangerlussuaq in Greenland on 28-29 August 2021

Rainforest: Santarém, Pará in Brazil on 23-24 October 2021

Glacier: Tierra Del Fuego in Argentina on 11-12 December 2021

Full details of each event can be found here.

Which drivers are racing in Extreme E?

Extreme E will likely continue to add to this list but here are confirmed drivers for 2021:

Carlos Sainz Senior – two-time FIA World Rally Champion

Sebastian Ogier – FIA World Rally Championship (6x consecutive WRC Champion)

Andreas Bakkerud – FIA WRX Championship (3rd in 2016 FIA WRX Championship)

Jamie Chadwick – W Series (Inaugural W Series champion)

Timmy Hansen – FIA WRX Championship (2nd in 2015 FIA WRX Championship)

Kevin Hansen – FIA WRX Championship (2016 FIA European RX Champion)

Antonio Felix Da Costa – FIA Formula E (Double Macau GP winner)

Billy Monger – Euroformula Open Championship (BRDC Rising Star)

Lucas Di Grassi – FIA Formula E (Formula E Champion Season 3)

Andre Lotterer – FIA Formula E (3x 24 Hours of Le Mans Winner)

Bruno Senna – World Endurance Championship (2017 FIA World Endurance LMP2 Champion)

Katherine Legge – IMSA Sportcar Championship (2nd in 2018 IMSA Sportscar Championship)

Sam Sunderland – Dakar Rally (First British rider to win Dakar – 2017)

Daniel Abt – FIA Formula E (Formula E race winner)

Loic Duval – DTM (2013 24 Hours of Le Mans winner)

Timo Scheider – FIA WRX Championship (DTM Champion 2008/2009)

Jerome D’Ambrosio – FIA Formula E (Formula E race winner)

James Rossiter – Super GT (3rd in Super GT)

Kriztian Szabo – FIA WRX Championship (FIA WRX Champion – S1600)

Oliver Turvey – FIA Formula E (2014 24 Hours of Le Mans winner – LMP2)

Sacha Prost – Enedis Electric Andros Trophy

Chris Ingram – FIA European Rally Championship (2019 ERC Champion)

Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky – TCR Scandinavia Touring Cars (5th in Championship)

Nelson Piquet Jr. – Stock Car Brasil (FIA Formula E Champion Season 1)

Zoltan Bessenyey – European Rally Championship (Two-time ERC Rally winner)

