England vs Italy live stream: how to watch the 2020 Six Nations finale for free

England face Italy in Rome on 'Super Saturday' in a thrilling 2020 Six Nations finale. A win could earn Eddie Jones' men their first Six Nations title since 2017 – provided the France vs Ireland match goes in England's favour. Make sure you know how to watch an England vs Italy free live stream.

Free-to-air channel ITV will broadcast England vs Italy in UK. Going to be outside the UK this Saturday? No problem. UK citizens can use a VPN to access ITV from anywhere in the world. Follow our guide to pick up a 2020 Six Nations live stream now.

2020 Six Nations table TEAM PL W D L PD BP PTS Ireland 4 3 0 1 38 2 14 England 4 3 0 1 15 1 13 France 4 3 0 1 13 1 13 Scotland 4 2 0 2 14 2 10 Wales 4 1 0 3 25 3 7 Italy 4 0 0 4 -105 0 0

The 2020 Six Nations table is finely balanced with three teams – England, Ireland and France – all bidding for glory this weekend.

England will seek to defeat last-place Italy on Saturday at 4.45pm GMT at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. It's predicted that Eddie Jones' team will need to win by around 40 points to keep their 2020 Six Nations hopes alive, but the title will likely be decided by the result of France v Ireland at 8.05pm.

England have already adapted their squad following this week's cancelled Barbarians warm-up match and uncapped scrum-half Willi Heinz has been ruled out with a leg injury. On the upside, Northampton's Alex Mitchell, 23, has been called up and Wasps scrum-half Dan Robson and Leicester's Ben Youngs are already in the 36-man group.

Follow our guide to find an England vs Italy live stream on Six Nations final day – including the best way to watch all of this weekend's games for free.

England vs Italy live stream: how to watch the 2020 Six Nations finale for for free

(Image credit: Six Nations Rugby)

ITV will broadcast England vs Italy live. The free-to-air channel will also stream all the the action online via the ITV Hub website and mobile app.

Going to be outside the UK during the Six Nations? Simply download and install a VPN and set your location to the UK. That way, you can watch England vs Italy live, as if you were at home in the UK.

ITV's coverage starts at 4pm GMT on Saturday 31st October and features Sir Clive Woodward, Jonny Wilkinson and Lawrence Dallaglio. Kick off is 4.45pm GMT.

While there are no 4K broadcasts, games will be available in HD on your television, or in standard definition via ITV Player.

How to watch England vs Italy from abroad using a VPN

(Image credit: Express VPN)

Trying to access BBC and ITV 2020 Six Nations streams from outside the UK – if you're on holiday or working abroad, for example – is still a problem. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access – even if you’re a UK national.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

ExpressVPN three months free with a year-long plan

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match, and pick a server which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

How to watch England vs Italy in the USA

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

NBC Sports Network has the exclusive rights to show the final 2020 Six Nations rugby games in the United States and you'll need to subscribe the Peacock TV online player to enjoy it.

The good news is that Peacock TV is just $4.99 and offers access to the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship, Premiership Rugby, Heineken Champions Cup, and more including top class TV shows and Premier League football. There's even a 7-day free trial so you can try before you buy.

Peacock TV is only available in the US, so any US citizen stuck outside their own country during the crisis will need to use a VPN to get access.

The Peackock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch the Peacock TV EPL streams through your web browser.

How to watch the England vs Italy in Australia

(Image credit: beIN Sports)

If you're prepared for an early start, you can watch the Six Nations 2020 finale in Australia via beIN Sport. Kick off is at 2.45am so its hardly worth going to bed.

If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your TV package for a small fee. If not, you can subscribe to beIN Sports and watch on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer. Even better, beIN offers a free two week trial. You can cancel it at any time. If you don't cancel, it automatically renews at a cost of $19.99 per month.

How to watch the England vs Italy in New Zealand

beIN Sports also has the rights to show the final 2020 Six Nations games in New Zealand. Rugby fans who subscribe to Sky can add beIN Sports to their Sky Sport package at no extra cost.

Not a Sky subscriber? No worries. Take advantage of beIN's free two week trial. You can cancel it at any time. After that, you'll be rolled onto a monthly plan.

(Image credit: SuperSport)

How to watch England vs Italy in South Africa

SuperSport is the place to watch the final day of the 2020 Six Nations in South Africa, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The African online sports channel will broadcast the games via its DStv satellite platform in South Africa. You can sign up to DStv here. Failing that, head to any bar in the Cape Town area.

One of the biggest African online sports channels, DStv also shows live FA Cup, Champions League, La Liga as well as rugby, tennis, golf, motorsport and cricket.

2020 Six Nations final day fixtures

All times shown are GMT.

Wales v Scotland – 2.15pm GMT, live on BBC One

Italy v England – 4.45pm GMT, live on ITV

France v Ireland – 8.05pm GMT, live on BBC Two, then BBC One