England vs India live stream and how to watch the 4th Test online

Virat Kohli's India will be aiming for a stunning comeback this Thursday, when the 4th Test gets underway at The Oval. The visitors suffered a crushing defeat to England in the last Test but with the five-match series now level at 1-1, it's all to play for.

The 4th Test starts tomorrow at 11am BST (3.30pm IST). Aussie viewers can watch England vs India free with this Kayo Sports 14-day free trial . Handy. For everyone else? Make sure you know how to watch an England vs India 4th Test live stream from anywhere in the world.

England vs India live stream Date: 2nd - 6th September 2021 Start time: 11am BST / 3.30pm IST / 8pm AEST Venue: The Oval, London, England Free stream: Kayo Sports (14-day trial) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN UK stream: Sky Sports | Now India stream: Sony Six

The live toss for the 4th Test between Virat Kohli's India and Joe Root's England will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play, so 10.30 BST (3pm IST) on Thursday 2nd September.

England vice-captain Jos Buttler will miss the 4th Test owing to the expected birth of his second child, but pace bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes has been passed fit to rejoin the squad. Having already lost the likes of Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer to injuries, and with Ben Stokes taking a break to focus on his mental health, the return of Woakes will almost certainly lift Root's spirits.

"For the first time in this series, it is pleasing to have several options with our bowling stocks as we approach the latter stages of the series," said England head coach Chris Silverwood. "[Woakes] is an asset we have been missing both with the ball and his ability to score runs in the middle order. We are looking forward to seeing him prepare at the Oval as we go into back-to-back Tests."

India collapsed from 215 for 2 to 278 all-out last week, losing the 3rd Test by an innings and 76 runs. The tourists will need to step up their batting if they are to retake the lead at The Oval in what is set to be a crucial clash. Cheteshwar Pujara, for example, has not scored a Test century in over two years, while vice-captain Rohit Sharma hasn't knocked in 100 since December 2017.

To beef up their squad for the 4th Test, India have added fast bowler Prasidh Krishna to their ranks. The pacer will earn his first Test cap when he joins Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma in the attack.



Here's how to catch every wicket with an England vs India live stream, wherever you are in the world.

Watch an England vs India free live stream

(Image credit: Kayo)

You can watch an England vs India 4th Test live stream thanks to the Aussie streaming service Kayo Sports. Subscriptions costs from AU$25 a month but new users get a free 14-day free trial. Good to know, right?

Stuck abroad this week? Simply use a VPN to access the Kayo Sports streaming service from anywhere in the world, without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day, risk-free money-back guarantee.

England vs India live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant England vs India 4th Test cricket rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the England vs India, you may wish to choose 'AUS' for Kayo Sports.

3. Then head over to Kayo Sports on your browser or device and enjoy the England vs India 4th Test live stream.

England vs India live stream in India

Sony Six is the place to find an England vs India live stream in India. Sony has the rights to the whole tour, including this week's 4th Test, so it's a good investment. Watch on Sony Six HD, or catch the action on the Sony Six app or Sony LIV website.

It's cheap as chips: premium subscription costs from Rs999 a year, or around £10/$14/AU$19. That includes access to the TV channels, the mobile app and the web player.

Don't forget: you'll need to use a VPN to access your Sony Six when outside India, without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day, risk-free money-back guarantee.

England vs India live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to air the entire 2021 Test series between India and England. Catch the action on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket in HD.

Don't want to subscribe to Sky Sports? You can always buy a Sky Sports pass on Now, Sky's streaming platform. Note that the mobile pass will not offer you access to the cricket, so either go for a £9.99 Day Pass or, for better value, it's £33.99 for the month.

US: England vs India live stream

Want to catch the England vs India 4th Test Stateside? Willow TV is the official US broadcaster parter. Willow Premium Subscription costs $9.99 a month and there is no free trial period.

You can also subscribe to Willow via Sling TV, Verizon Fios TV, Spectrum TV, Google Fiber, Xfinity TV and CenturyLink.

Sling's Willow Cricket package offers unlimited access to Willow and Willow Extra, so it's a great deal for cricket fans seeking an India vs England live stream.

