England vs Argentina live stream and how to watch the Autumn Nations rugby

Argentina will be desperate to impress when they face England at Twickenham Stadium this Sunday, 6th November. With less than a year to go until the Rugby World Cup, the Pumas will be looking to unsettle Eddie Jones's men. (Kick off is at 2.15pm GMT). UK fans can watch England vs Argentina on Amazon Prime Video with a 30-day free trial. Make sure you know how to watch an England vs Argentina live stream from wherever you are in the world.

The early team news is in and it looks like Owen Farrell will recover in time for Sunday's match. Farrell sustained a concussion during Saracens’ win over Exeter on 22nd October, but has now joined the England training camp and looks set to link up with Manu Tuilagi and Marcus Smith. Jonny May is also back after beating a dislocated elbow but captain Courtney Lawes will miss out. Billy Vunipola is expected to pull on the No.8 jersey.

Los Pumas finished up last in the most recent Rugby Championship, but they've become known for their attacking style of play under job-juggling Michael Cheika, who also coaches Lebanon. Having beaten the All Blacks this summer, Argentina will be hoping to beat England for only the fifth time since 1981.

Rugby fans in the UK can watch England vs Argentina free on Amazon Prime Video with this 30-day trial (opens in new tab). Make sure you know how to get a free England vs Argentina live stream from wherever you are.

England vs Argentina live stream

Good news: Amazon Prime Video has the exclusive rights to broadcast England vs Argentina in the UK and Ireland.

Already a Prime member? You're sorted – but remember to use a VPN to access your account if you're away from the UK (opens in new tab) and watch England vs Argentina from abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Non-Prime Video members in the UK and Ireland can watch England vs Argentina for free using a 30-day free trial of Prime Video (£8.99/month or £95/year).

The Prime Video app is available on most smart TVs, games consoles, Fire TV devices, Apple TV, iOS, Android and more, so you can enjoy the rugby in HD pretty much wherever you are.

Watch England vs Argentina live stream from abroad with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant rugby rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 percent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

How to use a VPN for England vs Argentina 2022

Using a VPN to watch England vs Argentina is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the rugby, you may wish to choose 'UK' for Amazon Prime.

3. Then head over to Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free England vs Argentina live stream.

Watch a 2022 England vs Argentina live stream in the USA

FloRugby has bagged the US rights to the Autumn Nations, including this Sunday's England vs Argentina live stream.

Rugger fans can sign up to FloRugby for $29.99 a month (opens in new tab) or $150 a year. You'll find FloRugby apps available on most smart devices including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

Brit abroad? Instead, use a VPN to get an England vs Argentina live stream (opens in new tab) on your Amazon Prime account while you're away in the States.

Watch a 2022 England vs Argentina live stream Australia

Stan Sports has the rights to the Autumn Nations rugger in Australia. You'll need a Stan subscription (30-day free trial) plus the Stan Sport add on (7-day free trial).

Don't forget to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to watch Stan Sport when travelling outside of Australia.

Autumn Nations 2022 – fixtures list & TV times

All times GMT

Saturday 5th November 2022

1pm - Italy vs Samoa

1pm - Scotland vs Fiji

3.15pm - Wales vs New Zealand

5.30pm - Ireland vs South Africa

8pm - France vs Australia

Sunday 6th November 2022

2.15pm - England vs Argentina

Saturday 12th November 2022

1pm - Ireland vs Fiji

1pm - Italy vs Australia

3.15pm - England vs Japan

5.30pm - Wales vs Argentina

8pm - France vs South Africa

Sunday 13th November 2022

2pm - Barbarians vs All Blacks XV

2.15pm - Scotland vs New Zealand

Saturday 19th November 2022

1pm - Italy vs South Africa

1pm - Wales vs Georgia

3.15pm - Scotland vs Argentina

5.30pm - England vs New Zealand

8pm - Ireland vs Australia

Sunday 20th November 2022

1pm - France vs Japan

Saturday 26th November 2022

3.15pm - Wales vs Australia

5.30pm - England vs South Africa