Coventry City vs Derby County live stream and how to watch the FA Cup free online

Coventry City lock horns with Championship rivals Derby County on Saturday in the the Third Round of the 2021/22 FA Cup. Rams manager Wayne Rooney reckons his team are "taking the FA Cup seriously", so it should be a cracking local tear up. Sadly, the game won't be televised in the UK – but Aussie football fans can watch FA Cup games 100 percent free on 10play. Make sure you know how to watch a Derby County vs Coventry City live stream from anywhere with a VPN.

Coventry vs Derby County live stream Date: Saturday 8th January 2022 Kick off: 12.30pm GMT / 7.30am ET / 11.30pm AEDT Venue: Coventry Building Society Arena FREE stream: 10play (Australia) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free US stream: ESPN+ ($6.99/month) UK stream: Not televised

Wazza's Derby County head into Saturday's clash on the back of three wins from their last four league games. Their 21 points deduction can be out to one side for an afternoon with the likes of Tom Lawrence, Ravel Morrison, Phil Jagielka, Richard Stearman, Ryan Allsop and Sam Baldock all available.

The Sky Blues last faced Derby in October when the game ended in a 1-1 draw. Mark Robins and Co. will be desperate to return to winning ways after six league outings without one. Cov will need to turn around their recent form and but the head-to-head record is fairly even after 82 meetings have led to 32 Derby triumphs and 29 for Coventry.

Kick-off for Coventry vs Derby County is on Saturday 8th January at 12.30pm GMT. The match won't be televised in the UK but Aussies can stream it free on 10play. Read on to find out how to watch a Coventry vs Derby County live stream from anywhere – without being blocked.

Watch a Coventry vs Derby County free live stream

(Image credit: Network 10)

Network 10 recently picked up the rights to the FA Cup in Australia. So although Coventry vs Derby County isn't televised in the UK, Aussie viewers can watch live – and free – on 10play.

The streaming service is only available within Australia. But if you're an Aussie stuck outside your home country, you can access 10play from anywhere – and stream the match free – using a VPN.

Here's how to use a VPN...

Watch Coventry vs Derby County online using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant FA Cup rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, and saves you money. What's not to love?

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the FA Cup, you may wish to choose 'Australia' to access 10play.

3. Then head over to 10play on your browser or device and enjoy a Coventry vs Derby County live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Watch a Coventry vs Derby County live stream in USA

(Image credit: ESPN+)

ESPN and ESPN+ have the rights to show the FA Cup in the US, as well as a host of other premium sport. All matches will be available in English and Spanish.

You can sign up to ESPN+, the channel's online streaming service, for just $6.99 a month (or $13.99 a month if you bundle it with Disney+ and Hulu).

Alternatively, you can watch games free on 10play with a VPN, such as ExpressVPN. Coventry vs Derby County kicks off at 7.30 ET / 4.30am PT on Saturday 8th January 2022.

There's also the option to watch ESPN through Sling, the cable replacement service. Subscription to Sling costs $35 a month but new subscribers get a free 3-day trial.

Catch the FA Cup, and plenty of other blue chip sporting events, for less with this awesome deal. You can get your first three days of Sling TV completely free! After that, you'll pay $35 a month. No contract. Cancel anytime.

Watch a Coventry vs Derby County live stream in UK

Certain Third Round FA Cup games – including Coventry vs Derby County – are not televised in the UK.

But remember: you can watch FA Cup games free on 10play with a VPN, such as ExpressVPN if you're an Australian abroad in the UK.

Alternatively, you can catch up on all of the highlights on BBC One's Third Round Highlights show at 10:30pm on Saturday night. You'll also find highlights of the game on Coventry's YouTube channel.