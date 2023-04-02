CMT Music Awards 2023 live stream

The 2023 CMT Music Awards will be broadcast on CBS on Sunday 2nd April, at 8pm ET/PT and 7pm Central time (that's 1am UK time). US viewers can watch all the action live on Paramount Plus. If you're currently outside the US, remember to use a VPN to watch the coverage from anywhere in the world.

CMT Music Awards 2023 live stream: preview

Since 1967, the CMT Music Awards – under some name or another – has defined the landscape of modern country music. As the only fan-voted award show in country, taking home one of the fabled hexagonal trophies is one of the highest honors, and as such, the event draws every big name in the business to Austin, Texas.

Hosted again by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown, throughout the night we'll see a truckload of A-listers performing, including Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Alanis Morissette, Carrie Underwood, Darius Rucker, Carly Pearce, Keith Urban, and tons more.

There are nine prestigious awards to hand out, including the newly separate Male and Female Breakthrough categories, and the nominee list is a diverse pool of incredible talent. Lainey Wilson leads the way as a real favorite with a hefty four nominations, including her collaboration with HARDY on "Wait in the Truck", while Carrie Underwood tallies two – will she add to her record-breaking 25 wins this year? Newcomer Jelly Roll has burst onto the scene with three nominations, matching Cody Johnson and co-host Kane Brown.

For any discerning country fan, this is not a night to be missed. Here's exactly how to watch the CMT Music Awards in the US, and from anywhere else in the world by using a VPN.

US: watch CMT Music Awards live stream

(opens in new tab) The 2022 CMT Music Awards are airing on CBS at 8pm ET/PT on Sunday, 2nd April 2023. If you have the channel on cable, you can tune in on linear TV or watch on-demand on the CBS website (opens in new tab). You'll need to sign in with your cable provider details.

Watch the CMT Music Awards 2022 without cable in the US

(opens in new tab) Cord cutters can stream the CMT Music Awards on Paramount Plus. To live stream the CMT Awards on Paramount Plus, you'll need a subscription to the ad-free Premium package, which costs $9.99 per month and includes your local live CBS station. Note: the Essential package ($4.99 a month) doesn't include your local live CBS station, and therefore won't let you live stream the CMT Awards. Instead, you can watch the event on-demand from Tuesday. Whichever tier you subscribe to, there's a FREE Paramount Plus trial (opens in new tab) to take advantage of. The trial is typically 7-days but from now until 30th April, new users can get a 30-day free trial when they use the code PICARD. You'll find the "Have a coupon code?" drop down menu on the Payment Method page. Paramount Plus is bursting with top shows like the Halo TV series, 1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story, all things Star Trek, and live sports action from CBS. Another alternative is an over-the-top streaming service, and our recommendation would be FuboTV (opens in new tab), which is a complete cable replacement carrying more than 100 channels and starting from $74.99 a month after a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

Watch CMT Music Awards 2023 live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular CMT Awards live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch the 2023 CMT Music Awards live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

(opens in new tab)ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the CMT Music Awards live stream on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think. For the best value, try the 12-month subscription. (opens in new tab)

How to use a VPN for a CMT Music Awards live stream

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the CMT Music Awards 2023, you may wish to choose 'US' for the Paramount+ free trial.

3. Then head over to Paramount+ (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free 2023 CMT Awards live stream!

Can I watch a CMT Music Awards live stream in the UK, Canada, Australia or elsewhere?

Unfortunately for global country music fanatics, the 57th CMT Music Awards does not appear to be available to stream anywhere else in the world. That means that Brits, Aussies and Canucks looking to get in on the action will be missing out. If you're an American abroad, though, using a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the streaming services you pay for back at home is a quick and easy way to get access wherever you are. Please note that some streaming services require a US-registered credit card to sign up to.

2023 CMT Music Awards performances

Alanis Morissette

Ashley McBryde

Blake Shelton

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Cody Johnson

Gwen Stefani

Ingrid Andress

Kane Brown

Katelyn Brown

Keith Urban

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Madeline Edwards

Morgan Wade

The Black Crowes and Darius Rucker

Jelly Roll

Tyler Hubbard

Wynonna Judd

Avery Anna

Chapel Hart

Jackson Dean

Lily Rose

Megan Moroney

Nate Smith

2023 CMT Music Awards nominations

Video of the Year

Ashley McBryde, Caylee Hammack, Brandy Clark & Pillbox Patti - "Bonfire At Tina's"

Blake Shelton - "No Body"

Carrie Underwood - "Hate My Heart"

Cody Johnson - "Human"

Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley - "Worth A Shot"

Gabby Barrett - "Pick Me Up"

HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson - "wait in the truck"

Jimmie Allen - "Down Home"

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown - "Thank God"

Keith Urban - "Wild Hearts"

Kelsea Ballerini - “HEARTFIRST”

Little Big Town - "Rich Man"

Luke Bryan - "Country On"

Luke Combs - "The Kind Of Love We Make"

Morgan Wallen - "You Proof"

Walker Hayes - "AA"

Female Video of the Year

Carly Pearce - "What He Didn't Do"

Carrie Underwood - "Ghost Story"

Gabby Barrett - "Pick Me Up"

Kelsea Ballerini - “HEARTFIRST”

Lainey Wilson - "Heart Like A Truck"

Maren Morris - "Humble Quest"

Miranda Lambert - "Actin' Up"

Male Video of the Year

Bailey Zimmerman - "Rock and A Hard Place"

Cody Johnson - "Human"

Cole Swindell - "She Had Me At Heads Carolina"

Jelly Roll - "Son Of A Sinner"

Kane Brown - "Like I Love Country Music"

Luke Combs - "The Kind Of Love We Make"

Morgan Wallen - "Wasted On You"

Duo/Group Video of the Year

Dan + Shay - "You (Performance Video)"

Lady A - "Summer State Of Mind"

Little Big Town - "Hell Yeah"

Parmalee - "Take My Name"

The War And Treaty - "That's How Love Is Made"

Zac Brown Band - "Out In The Middle"

Breakthrough Female Video of the Year

Avery Anna - "Narcissist"

Kylie Morgan - "If He Wanted To He Would"

MacKenzie Porter - "Pickup"

Megan Moroney - "Tennessee Orange"

Morgan Wade - "Wilder Days"

Tiera Kennedy - "Found It In You"

Breakthrough Male Video of the Year

Bailey Zimmerman - "Fall In Love"

Corey Kent - "Wild as Her"

Drake Milligan - "Sounds Like Something I'd Do"

Jackson Dean - "Don't Come Lookin'"

Jelly Roll - "Son Of A Sinner"

Nate Smith - "Whiskey On You"

Collaborative Video of the Year

Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley - "Worth A Shot"

HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson - "wait in the truck"

Ingrid Andress with Sam Hunt - "Wishful Drinking"

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown - "Thank God"

Midland feat. Jon Pardi - "Longneck Way To Go"

Russell Dickerson feat. Jake Scott - "She Likes It"

Thomas Rhett & Katy Perry - "Where We Started"

CMT Performance of the Year

From 2022 CMT Music Awards: Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton - "Colors"

From CMT Giants: Vince Gill: Chris Stapleton - "Whenever You Come Around"

From 2022 CMT Music Awards: Cody Johnson - "'Til You Can't" (

From 2022 CMT Music Awards: Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson - "Never Say Never"

From CMT Storytellers: Darius Rucker - "Let Her Cry"

From Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn: Emmy Russell & Lukas Nelson - "Lay Me Down"

From 2022 CMT Music Awards: Keith Urban - "Wild Hearts"

From CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends: LeAnn Rimes with Ashley McBryde & Carly Pearce - "One Way Ticket"

From 2022 CMT Music Awards: The Judds - "Love Can Build A Bridge"

From Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration: Wynonna Judd & Brandi Carlile - "The Rose"

CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year