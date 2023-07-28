Clásica de San Sebastián live stream 2023: how to watch the cycling race for free

Clásica de San Sebastián live stream 2023

You can watch a Clásica de San Sebastián live stream on Rai Play in Italy, VRT in Belgium and RTVE in Spain. Use a VPN to pick up your usual stream from anywhere, even if you're outside your home country. Full details on how to watch a free Clásica de San Sebastián live stream from anywhere just below.

Clásica de San Sebastián preview

With the dust only just settled after the end of the Tour de France it’s time for the second half of the cycling season to kick off with the 42nd edition of the Clásica de San Sebastián which starts and finishes in the beautiful Basque city in northern Spain. Amongst those aiming to win this classic race there are five former winners in the shape of Remco Evenepoel, Neilson Powless, Julian Alaphilippe, Bauke Mollema, and Tony Gallopin.

Whilst the whole cycling world has been transfixed with the Tour de France, those riders not racing the great French race will have been resting and training ready to attack the later part of the summer which builds up to the Vuelta a Espana. The peloton won’t be exclusively made up of fresh legs as riders such as Simon Yates (Team Jayco AlUla) and Ion Izagirre and Guillaume Martin both from Cofidis are expected to start just six days after the end of the Tour.

Other Tour riders expected to start are Julian Alaphilippe and local heroes Mikel Landa and Pello Bilbao from team Bahrain Victorious. More key riders to look out for are the talented Australian Luke Plapp of INEOS Grenadiers, Quinn Simmons from Lidl – Trek, and the triple pronged attack of Juan Ayuso, George Bennett, Marc Hirschi from UAE Emirates

This year’s route measures 230 kilometres all set in the unrelenting hills of the Basque Country starting with the Meaga after 27 kilometres then moving on to tackle the Alto Iturburu and then the Alkiza before arriving at the signature climb of the race, the seven kilometre long Alto de Jaizkibel. After this and with 157 kilometres covered the peloton face the Erlaitz climb then two evil walls, first the Mendizorrotz and then the brutal Murgil Tontorra which has sections as steep as 22%. It will likely be these two wicked ascents that deicide the final winner so expect fierce attacks followed by some dare devil descending back into San Sebastián.

Read on to find out where to get a free 2023 Clásica de San Sebastián live stream from anywhere in the world.

Clásica de San Sebastián free live streams

Lucky cycling fans in Italy, Belgium and Spain can watch for free:

Belgium - VRT

- VRT Italy - Rai Play

- Rai Play Spain - RTVE

Of course, these free streams are geo-restricted. So, if you're travelling outside of your home country, and want to tune into your usual stream, you'll need a VPN. Follow our step-by-step guide below...

Watch a Clásica de San Sebastián live stream from anywhere

Most live sports coverage is location-sensitive. So, you won't be able to access your usual service when travelling away from home. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a small but powerful app that lets you select your preferred location and quickly unblock any Clásica de San Sebastián live stream – including those free options above.

ExpressVPN is our pick of the best VPN services. It's affordable, fast and easy to use. Try it risk-free for 30 days and see for yourself.

How to use a VPN for any Clásica de San Sebastián live stream

1. Sign up to the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend for smooth, speedy video streaming.

2. Open the VPN app and choose your location. For the Clasica, you may wish to choose 'Spain' to unblock RTVE.

3. Then head over to RTVE on your browser or device and enjoy the free Clásica de San Sebastián live stream.

You might also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and Surfshark, which offers 24-hour assistance. Both performed very well in our tests.

Watch Clásica de San Sebastián live stream in the UK

The 2023 Clásica de San Sebastián is being shown live GCN+, which costs £6.99 per month or £39.99 per year and offers ad-free live coverage of loads of cycling events.

It's also being streamed on Eurosport, which is part of Discovery+. Subscription costs from £6.99 a month.

Don't forget: Spanish, Belgian and Italian cycling fans travelling abroad can use a VPN to stream their free local coverage from anywhere on the planet. Full details just above.

Watch Clásica de San Sebastián live stream in the USA

Cycling fans in the US can watch the 2023 Clasica San Sebastian live on both FloBikes and GCN Plus.

Just be warned that the race is due to start at 4.55am ET / 1.55am PT on Friday night/Saturday morning.

A FloBikes subscription costs $150 per year, which works out at $12.50 per month.

A GCN Plus subscription, meanwhile, costs $8.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

If you're currently out of the US but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above.

Watch Clásica de San Sebastián live stream in the Canada

FloBikes, a platform dedicated to cycling streams, is the place to watch live Clásica de San Sebastián coverage in Canada.

A FloBikes subscription costs from US$12.50 per month or US$150 for the year, and includes plenty of other top UCI events.

Remember, you can use a VPN to access any local live stream when travelling away from home.

Watch Clásica de San Sebastián live stream in Australia

You can tune into the Clasica San Sebastian with a GCN Plus subscription in Australia, which costs $12.99 per month or $64.99 annually.

The race is due to start at 6.55pm AEST on Saturday evening.

If you're not currently in Oz, you can download a VPN to tune into your home coverage of the race from anywhere.

2023 Clásica de San Sebastián route

(Image credit: Clásica San Sebastián (https://klasikoa.eus/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/Klasikoa-2022-01.png))