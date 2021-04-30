Chisora vs Parker free live stream: how to watch the PPV boxing for free

Derek Chisora and Joseph Parker will clash at the Manchester Arena this Saturday in a 12-round heavyweight bout that's expected to be one of the biggest fights of 2021. The action will be preceded by a blockbuster bill featuring Chris Eubank Jr and Ricky Hatton's son, Campbell. It's a £19.95 pay-per-view event affair in the UK, but there are cheaper options elsewhere. Here's how to get a Chisora vs Parker free live stream, from anywhere in the world.

Chisora vs Parker free live stream Date: Saturday 1st May 2021 Start time: 7pm BST / 2pm ET / 4am AEST Chisora vs Parker: 10pm BST / 5pm ET / 7am AEST Venue: Manchester Arena, UK Free stream: DAZN free trial (details below) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN UK stream: Sky Sports Box Office (£19.95) US stream: DAZN ($19.99)

Chisora (32-10, 23 KOs) and Parker (27-2, 21 KOs) were due to fight in 2019 but the match was abandoned after Parker was bitten by a spider. Chisora, now 37, went on to suffer a unanimous decision loss to Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk in October, while New Zealander Parker struggled to a points victory over fellow countryman Junior Fa in February.

"I'm bringing the pain!" a confident Chisora told reporters at this week's weigh-in. His manager, ex-heavyweight David Haye, also shared a post on social media, with the words: "Always ready for battle, 2021 there will be WAR".

With both fighters now desperate to reclaim their place in the pantheon of great boxers, this weekend's fight could be a case of 'bombs away' as both men unleash hell from the bell. Ok, it's not the Tyson Fury fight the fans want, but it's sure to be a thrilling evening of entertainment courtesy of Matchroom promotions.

The packed undercard features two sons of former champions in Chris Eubank Jr. and Campbell Hatton. And can Natasha Jones shock Katie Taylor to become undisputed WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO lightweight champion?

The undercard starts at 7pm BST, with the Chisora vs Parker ringwalks expected at 10pm. Anyone in the UK can watch all of action on Sky for £19.95. Otherwise, here's how to find a Chisora vs Parker free live stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Chisora vs Parker for free on DAZN

Sky has the exclusive rights to screen Chisora vs Parker in the UK/Ireland, while Spark has the rights in New Zealand. Boxing fans in the rest of the world can stream the big fight live on DAZN.

Subscription to the sports streaming service costs just $20 a month in the USA but Canadian subscribers enjoy a FREE trial. Worth knowing, right?

UFC free live stream with DAZN free trial

DAZN has the rights to the UFC, Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and much more live and on demand in selected European countries. Try it free for one month. Cancel at anytime.

Going to be outside Canada this weekend? Simply use a VPN to access the DAZN free trial without being geo-blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

The headline heavyweight fight is expected at 5pm ET / 2pm PT.

Chisora vs Parker free live stream anywhere in the world using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Chisora vs Parker rights holders, you won't be able to access these streaming services when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

UK: Chisora vs Parker live stream

Sky Sports has the exclusive rights to broadcast Chisora vs Parker in the UK. It's a pay-per-view event and costs £19.95, whether you watch it on your TV or the Sky Sports Box Office website. Ouch.

Remember: Canadian boxing fans stuck outside their home country can use a VPN to access the Canadian DAZN free trial without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

Sky Sports Box Office is also available on BT TV. Simply tune to channel 496 or search for the event in the BT Player.

Chisora vs Parker fight card

Derek Chisora vs Joseph Parker (12 rounds heavyweight)



Katie Taylor vs Tasha Jonas (WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO lightweight titles)



Dmitry Bivol vs Craig Richards (WBA light-heavyweight title)



Chris Eubank Jr vs Marcus Morrison



James Tennyson vs Jovanni Straffon (IBO lightweight title)



Campbell Hatton vs Levi Dunn



Scott Fitzgerald v Gregory Trenel



Chisora vs Parker tale of the tape

Derek Chisora – Joseph Parker

Nationality: British – New Zealand

Date of birth: Dec. 29t, 1983 – Jan. 9, 1992

Height: 6'2" – 6'4"

Reach: 74" – 76"

Total fights: 42 – 30

Record: 32-10, 23 KOs – 28-2, 21 KOs

