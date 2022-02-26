Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream and how to watch the Carabao Cup Final online

The first piece of domestic silverware is up for grabs this Sunday as Chelsea meet Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley. Can the Blues lift their second trophy in a month after winning the FIFA Club World Cup, or will the Reds emerge victorious for the first time in 10 years? Make sure you know how to watch a Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream wherever you are in the world.

With Chelsea 13 points adrift of Premier League leaders Manchester City, cup competitions would appear to represent the club's best chance of glory this season – and Thomas Tuchel has a decent record in knockout football. Chelsea last triumphed under Jose Mourinho in 2015, when John Terry and Diego Costa both scored against Tottenham. Of all the Chelsea players in the squad that day, only César Azpilicueta remains at the club.



Liverpool last tasted Carabao Cup glory in 2012, when Kenny Dalglish's side defeated Cardiff City on penalties. Jordan Henderson played that day, with Glen Johnson scoring the decisive spot-kick for the Reds before Anthony Gerrard missed for the Bluebirds. His cousin Steven, the Liverpool captain that day, also missed in the shootout.



With two wins for Liverpool, two for Chelsea, and two draws in the last six meetings between these two high-flying sides it's a tough one to call. Whatever happens, by Sunday night, the Carabao Cup will have a new name etched on it for the first time since 2017.

It's a 4.30pm GMT kick-off (11.30am ET) on Sunday 27th February, at Wembley. Read on to find out how to watch a Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream wherever you are in the world.

Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream for free

Those in Australia can watch Chelsea vs Liverpool for free with a Kayo Sports free trial. BeIn Sports is the rights holder for the Carabao Cup in Australia and you can tune into BeIn Sports on the Kayo Sports platform.

You can sign up to the Kayo Sports 14-day free trial, enjoy the game, and then either cancel or continue to enjoy all the great sports on the platform for as long as you like.

Going to be outside the country at the time of the match? You can use a VPN to watch Kayo from abroad as if you were back at home in Australia.

Chelsea vs Liverpool Kayo Sports 14-day FREE trial

Kayo Sports is the home of cricket, UFC, boxing, NBA, NFL and a total of 50 different live and on demand sports competitions, including the Carabao Cup through BeIn. Sign-up for 14 days for free. Cancel at anytime. No contract. Just lots of sport. It's AU$25 thereafter. You can watch online or through the Kayo app on most smart devices.

Watch a Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Carabao Cup rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access. A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle.

A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100% risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Carabao Cup, you may wish to choose 'Australia' to access Kayo Sports.

3. Then head over to Kayo on your browser or device and enjoy a Chelsea vs Liverpool stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

US: Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream

ESPN is the Carabao Cup rights in the States. You can catch Chelsea vs Liverpool on ESPN+ which can be viewed through the ESPN+ app on all good smart platforms.

Subscription to EPSN+ costs just $5.99 per month or $13.99 per month as part of a triple threat with Disney+ and Hulu which represents an excellent deal for a tonne of sports and entertainment content.

Going to be outside the country at the time of the match? You can use a VPN to watch ESPN+ from abroad as if you were back at home in the States.

UK: Watch Chelsea vs Liverpool in 4K HDR

Chelsea vs Liverpool will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League in HD and on Sky Sports Ultra HD in 4K HDR. Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in signing up and watching this game and many more in top quality.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream in HD with a Now TV day pass or a monthly pass. Here are the best Now TV deals live right now.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £40 per month.

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool with a Sky Sports subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

Canada: Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream

Those in Canada, Austria, Spain, Germany, Andorra, Italy, Spain, San Marino and Switzerland can catch the action on sports streaming service DAZN which offers fairly low monthly prices and lots of live sport.

The price will depend on your region but the service also promises access to many other sports including UFC, F1 and other domestic and continental football competitions. Well worth a try.

Chelsea vs Liverpool with DAZN $20 per month

DAZN has the rights to the Carabao Cup in much of Europe and Canada along with the F1, UFC, boxing and many other sports. Try it for a month, contract-free. Cancel at anytime.

AUS & NZ: Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream

You can watch Chelsea vs Liverpool in Australia and New Zealand on beIN Sport. The subscription service has the rights to show Chelsea vs Liverpool, with the game kicking off at 3.30am AEDT and 5.30am NZDT, so you might need a strong coffee to wake you up.

If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your TV package for a small fee. If not, you can subscribe to beIN Sports and watch on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer. Even better, beIN offers a free two-week trial. You can cancel it at any time. If you don't cancel, it automatically renews at a cost of $19.99 per month.

You can also get BeIn through Kayo which includes a 14-day free trial.