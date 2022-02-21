Chelsea vs Lille live stream: how to watch Champions League online

Chelsea host Lille at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday as the defending European champions return to Champions League last 16 action. Though the visitors, who beat PSG to a surprise Ligue 1 title last season, have struggled in 2021/22, Thomas Tuchel's Blues know they must be on their game to progress. Kick off is 8pm GMT on Tuesday, 22nd February. Make sure you know how to watch a Chelsea vs Lille live stream from anywhere the world.

US soccer fans can stream Chelsea vs Lille free with the free 7-day trial of Paramount+. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US citizen stuck outside the States. UK fans can get a BT Sport Monthly Pass.

Chelsea vs Lille live stream Date: Tuesday 22nd Feb 2022 Kick off: 8pm GMT / 3pm ET Location: Stamford Bridge, London Free stream trial: Paramount+ Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN US stream: Paramount+ ($5.99) UK stream: BT Sport AUS stream: Stan Sport (AU$20)

Chelsea, newly crowned world champions to go with the European title they won against Manchester City last May, seem to be over a mid-season mini-blip. The Blues have won their previous two games in the Premier League and have next weekend's League Cup final against Liverpool to look forward to, having arrested a run of just one win league in seven from mid-December. Thomas Tuchel's side were an injury-time Zenit Saint Petersburg equaliser away from topping their Champions League group ahead of Juventus – ensuring a second leg at home – and will be desperate to start the tie on the front foot. To do that, the Blues will hope for more from centre-forward Romelu Lukaku, whose seven touches in the 1-0 defeat of Crystal Palace last weekend were a record for the fewest involvements in any Premier League game.

Lille, meanwhile, have struggled to back up last season's stunning Ligue 1 title triumph after losing coach Christophe Galtier to Nice and goalkeeper Mike Maignan to AC Milan. Les Dogues currently sit 11th in Ligue 1 after a disappointing goalless draw with relegation-threatened Metz at the weekend, but recovered from a slow start to top their Champions League group with three wins on the bounce. Sprightly Canadian forward Jonathan David scored in each of those victories over Sevilla, Red Bull Salzburg and Wolfsburg and much will fall on the 22-year-old and strike partner Burak Yilmaz to lead the line. In defence, Sven Botman is coveted by much of Europe's elite and was the subject of much transfer window interest from Newcastle.

It's an 8pm GMT kick-off at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, 22nd February 2022. Read on for more details on how to watch a Chelsea vs Lille live stream wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Chelsea vs Lille free live stream

Soccer fans in the States are lucky enough to be able to watch UEFA Champions League games live through Paramount Plus – and the first 7 days are free. After that, you'll pay $5.99 a month. No contract. Bargain, right?

Chelsea vs Lille starts at 3pm ET on Tuesday.

Of course, Paramount Plus is only available within the US. Stuck abroad? Simply use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch a Chelsea vs Lille live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Chelsea vs Lille live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

How to use a VPN



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Champions League, you may wish to choose 'USA' for Paramount+.

3. Then head over to Paramount+ on your browser or device and enjoy the Chelsea vs Lille live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

UK: Chelsea vs Lille live stream with a BT Sport Monthly Pass

BT Sport has the rights to 52 2021/22 Premier League football matches in the UK, plus all the best European action from the Champions League and Europa League.

A BT Sport Monthly Pass costs just £25 a month in the UK, making it one of the cheapest ways to watch Premier League football without signing a long-term contract.

Already have BT TV and BT broadband? You can add BT Sport to your package for only £15 a month (plus a £20 joining fee).

Virgin Media customers can watch the football when available by subscribing to BT Sport as desired. Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle covers both Sky and BT televised games.

Watch the Champions League live in 4K

Lucky you, Chelsea vs Lille is available in HD and in 4K HDR at 50fps on BT Sport Ultimate, channel 433. If you're hooked up specifically on the BT TV platform then it's also available in with Dolby Atmos sound.

BT Sport Ultimate fixtures are also available, minus the Atmos, for Virgin Media customers who subscribe to the BT Sport Collection. You can enjoy it in 4K HDR on channel 555.

Those on Virgin Media will need the Virgin V6 box and a 4K TV to make sure they're getting the action at maximum resolution. With the basic Big Bundle, BT Sport is £18 per month but all five BT Sport channels, including Ultra HD, are included on the larger TV packages which start at £69 per month. More details on Virgin Media TV bundles.

BT Sport Ultimate is not available on the Sky TV platform but anyone with an Xbox, PlayStation, Apple TV or a Samsung TV can watch the Champions League in 4K HDR using the BT Sport app with the BT Sport Monthly Pass. No contract required.

Watch Chelsea vs Lille in Australia

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Stan Sport provides live coverage of the UEFA Champions League (including Chelsea vs Lille), Europa League and Europa Conference League.

To begin with, there's a Stan 30-day free trial. After that, you choose your base package and the necessary sport add-on costs AU$10 a month on top (so, from $20 a month in total).

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

You can download the Stan app for Android and iOS devices. Fetch TV, Apple TV, Android TV, most smart TVs, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast also carry the app for smart TV viewing. You can watch Stan live streams through Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge browsers and, lastly, it's also available on Xbox and PlayStation.

Watch Chelsea vs Lille live stream in Canada

Football fans in Canada can watch every Champions League, Europa League and Premier League game – including Chelsea vs Lille – live on DAZN.

A subscription to the streaming service costs $20 (CAD) a month or $150 (CAD) a year.

Champions League 2021/22 fixtures

Matches kick off at 8pm GMT (3pm ET).

Tuesday 22nd February 2022

Chelsea v Lille

Villarreal v Juventus

Wednesday 23rd February 2022

Atletico Madrid v Manchester United

Benfica v Ajax

Tuesday 8th March 2022 (second legs)

Bayern Munich v RB Salzburg

Liverpool v Inter

Wednesday 9th March 2022 (second legs)

Manchester City v Sporting

Real Madrid v PSG

Tuesday 15th March 2022 (second legs)

Manchester United v Atletico Madrid

Ajax v Benfica

Wednesday 16th March 2022 (second legs)

Juventus v Villarreal

Lille v Chelsea

Quarter final dates

Quarter-final and semi-final draw: 18th March 2022

Quarter-final first legs: 5th/6th April 2022

Quarter-final second legs: 12th/13th April 2022

Semi final dates

Semi-final first legs: 26th/27th April 2022

Semi-final second legs: 3rd/4th May 2022

Champions League Final 2021/22

28th May 2022