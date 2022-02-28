Burnley vs Leicester live stream and how to watch the Premier League online

Burnley continue their quest for Premier League survival when they welcome a misfiring Leicester side to Turf Moor on Tuesday night. Can the in-form Clarets secure another vital three points? Make sure you know how to watch a Burnley vs Leicester live stream from anywhere.

Canadian soccer fans can watch a Burnley vs Leicester live stream, and many more Premier League matches, on DAZN for just $20 per month. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a Canadian fan stuck outside Canada.

Burnley vs Spurs live stream Date: Tuesday 1st March Kick off: 7.45pm GMT / 2.45pm ET Venue: Turf Moor, Burnley Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free US stream: Not televised Canada stream: DAZN ($20/month) UK stream: Not televised AUS stream: Optus Sport ($15/month)

Burnley's last home game was a hugely important victory against Spurs last week, but Sean Dyche's side haven't fared well against Leicester in recent years – the Clarets have won just three of their 13 Premier League meetings with the Foxes. All of them have come at Turf Moor, though, and with Burnley hard to beat at home they should go into this game with confidence.



Leicester's recent results have led to some questioning Brendan Rodgers' position as manager, with wins against Danish minnows Randers in the Europa Conference their only victories since beating Watford in the FA Cup in early January. The Foxes have taken just four points from their last five trips to Burnley, so this one could go either way.

The match kicks off at 7.45pm GMT on 1st March at Turf Moor. Follow our guide on how to watch a Burnley v Leicester live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Our pick of the best VPN deals

Watch a Burnley vs Leicester live stream

(Image credit: DAZN)

Premier League football fans in Canada can watch Burnley vs Leicester on DAZN and its Premier service which streams multiple live Premier League football games every weekend on its website and app.

Of course, DAZN is only available within Canada so be sure to use a VPN if you're a Canadian subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs $20 a month or $150 a year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

DAZN Canada Watch Burnley vs Leicester

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Premier League 2021/22 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and more. Try it free for 30 days. It's $20 (CAD) a month thereafter. Cancel anytime.

Watch a Burnley vs Leicester live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Burnley vs Leicester live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money-back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Burnley vs Leicester, you may wish to choose 'Canada' for DAZN.

3. Then head over to DAZN on your browser or device and enjoy the Burnley vs Leicester live stream.

UK: watch a Burnley vs Leicester live stream

Sadly, Burnley vs Leicester will not be televised in the UK.

Canadian and Australian fans in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN to unblock the live streams on DAZN Canada or Optus Sports.

Check out today's best Now deals and free passes

Australia: Burnley vs Leicester live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22 – including Burnley vs Leicester – for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2021/22 Premier League fixtures for March

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

All times are in GMT

Tuesday 1 March

19:45 Burnley v Leicester



Saturday 5 March

12:30 Leicester v Leeds

Aston Villa v Southampton

Burnley v Chelsea

Newcastle v Brighton

Norwich v Brentford

Wolves v Crystal Palace

17:30 Liverpool v West Ham



Sunday 6 March

14:00 Watford v Arsenal

16:30 Man City v Man Utd



Monday 7 March

20:00 Spurs v Everton



Thursday 10 March

19:30 Southampton v Newcastle

19:30 Wolves v Watford

19:45 Leeds v Aston Villa



Saturday 12 March

12:30 Brighton v Liverpool

Brentford v Burnley

17:30 Man Utd v Spurs



Sunday 13 March

14:00 Chelsea v Newcastle

14:00 Everton v Wolves

14:00 Leeds v Norwich

14:00 Southampton v Watford

14:00 West Ham v Aston Villa

14:30 Arsenal v Leicester



Monday 14 March

20:00 Crystal Palace v Man City



Wednesday 16 March

19:30 Brighton v Spurs

20:15 Arsenal v Liverpool



Thursday 17 March

19:45 Everton v Newcastle



Friday 18 March

20:00 Wolves v Leeds



Saturday 19 March

12:30 Aston Villa v Arsenal

Leicester v Brentford

Man City v Brighton

Norwich v Chelsea

17:30 Burnley v Southampton



Sunday 20 March

14:00 Newcastle v Crystal Palace

14:00 Spurs v West Ham

14:00 Watford v Everton

16:30 Liverpool v Man Utd