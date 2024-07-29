Bose SoundLink Max vs Xtreme 4: which Bluetooth speaker is better?

Bose SoundLink Max $399 at Amazon $399 at Crutchfield $399 at Sweetwater Sound Bluetooth: 5.3

Features: IP67 rating, aptX Adaptive, Google Fast Pair (Android), Bluetooth Multipoint

Battery Life: 30 hours

Dimensions (hwd): 12 x 26.5 x 10.5cm

Weight: 2.13kg The SoundLink Max has seen Bose find a winning formula. Not only does it score highly for features and build quality, but the speaker's powerful, energetic sound sees it worthy of a place in the pantheon of five-star greats. For Rugged, ergonomic design

Powerful, tight bass

Lively, energetic sound

Nice to use Against Not the most transparent-sounding

No built-in mic for taking calls JBL Xtreme 4 $379.95 at Newegg $379.99 at Best Buy $379.99 at Verizon Bluetooth: 5.3

Features: IP67 rating, Playtime Boost, AI Sound Boost, Auracast, portable device charging

Battery life: 24 hours

Dimensions (hwd): 29.7 x 14.9 x 14.1cm

Weight: 2.1kg The Xtreme 4 is yet another winner for JBL, taking all that we liked about its predecessor and dialling it up a notch, adding in next-gen features and design tweaks to make for a fantastically well-rounded performer. For Robust, rugged build

Nice to use

Clear and detailed sound

Tight, weighty bass Against Design might not appeal to everyone

No built-in mic for calls

No aptX support

For JBL, the newly-released Xtreme 4 was simply a confirmation of a company at the top of its game. The Xtreme 3 was a five-star model which provided a foundation for growth, with the fourth-gen sequel simply building on that stable base and taking things to new, improved heights. JBL didn't have much to prove, but it delivered the goods regardless.

For Bose, the SoundLink Max has felt like a small coming-of-age. The last Bose Bluetooth speaker we reviewed was the SoundLink Flex, a four-star contender that just didn't quite have the sonic sophistication to make it a class leader. The recent SoundLink Max, though, has seen Bose up its game, gaining the full five-star haul and showing that this is a brand that can do more than only produce great wireless earbuds.

We need to find out which is better, though, and that means pitting the two burly Bluetooth buddies against each other to find out which is worthy of a place on your shortlist. In the immortal words of Alan Partridge: "Let battle commence!".

Bose SoundLink Max vs JBL Xtreme 4: price

The Xtreme 4 is around £60 / $20 / AU$150 cheaper than the SoundLink Max. (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The JBL Xtreme 4 costs £330 / $380 / AU$430, a small advance on its predecessor which we originally tested at £300 / $350 / AU$400. The Bose SoundLink Max is still more costly, though, retailing at a pretty sizeable £399 / $399 / AU$599, figures which go beyond the substantial sum(s) you'll pay for the Award-winning Dali Katch G2 (£349 / $499 / AU$799).

Don't think that those numbers will be cut anytime soon. As they're both new to the market, the Xtreme 4 and the SoundLink Max aren't set to enjoy major discounts just yet, so the prices you see are the prices you're going to get. For now, at least.

** Winner: JBL Xtreme 4**

Bose SoundLink Max vs JBL Xtreme 4: design

Classy and understated are the watchwords for the SoundLink Max. (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Design-wise, the SoundLink Max and the Xtreme 4 have gone down decidedly different routes. The Xtreme 4 continues JBL's proclivity for that distinctive cylindrical outline, with ruggedised elements such as the wrap-around grille sitting alongside the JBL-sporting passive radiators which pulsate rather pleasingly at either end. If you've ever seen a JBL Bluetooth speaker before (the smaller Go and Clip models notwithstanding), not much will come as a surprise to you.

The SoundLink Max, on the other hand, opts for what we described in our review as a "ruggedised, rubberised rectangle" design which, while understated and classy, "is more practical than it is pushing the envelope where design is concerned", even if but there is "something to be said for its simple, understated appearance". Like the Xtreme 4, the Bose is more interested in functionality than it is about being an aesthetic showpiece like the Dali Katch G2, but that's no real issue. These are speakers that you can take out and about, so practically should reign supreme.

Oh, and it does. Both units feel substantial, well-built and made to last, with touches such as a silicone wrap at the bottom of the Bose or that signature JBL rubberised underside on the Xtreme 4 adding stability to each respective unit. They're both IP67 rated, meaning even relatively heavy downpours won't trouble your tunes, and the SoundLink Max even has an internal moisture detector whereby its battery light will blink amber and white to warn you that your speaker is harbouring unwanted liquid.

Both units clock in at roughly the same weight of around 2.1kg, though how you carry that weight around will vary somewhat from speaker to speaker. The longer (or wider, depending on your perspective) Xtreme 4 has a detachable strap for your shoulder, whereas the Max opts for a built-in handle which is designed to be carried by hand.

In terms of the nitty-gritty, we struggle to find fault with either model. The top section of the Bose houses all of your go-to buttons, including playback, pairing and volume controls, with a pleasing silicone surface that has enough give to make your finger prods feel oddly satisfying when you give those buttons a press. For the JBL, the button layout has changed from a strip on the Xtreme 3 to a central block of six, with the expected standard controls (playback, pairing, volume etc.) alongside a new button handling the speaker’s Auracast functionality. We'll get to that below.

All in all, this one might come down to aesthetic taste, as both speakers are exceedingly well-made and easy to use. The Xtreme 4 is a classic JBL, going for an industrial look that wouldn't look out of place in a skatepark or powering a small warehouse rave, while the Bose is a smidge more adult, with a classy, conservative design that doesn't go in for any unnecessary frills or adornments.

** Winner: Tie**

Bose SoundLink Max vs JBL Xtreme 4: features

The Xtreme 4 is big. It also goes big on features. (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

JBL's latest boombox isn't shy when it comes to features. The fourth-gen arrival benefits from some major upgrades over the previous model, taking the Xtreme 3's original battery life of 15 hours and bringing it up to a more healthy 24, with a new replaceable battery that can be swapped out without you needing to chuck the whole speaker away. A new Playtime Boost feature will grant you 6 extra hours of playtime if you're concerned about running dry, but you will be losing significant weight and solidity in the bass if you do so.

The Xtreme 4 also offers AI Sound Boost to help the speaker maintain its audio quality at lower volumes while avoiding distortion. Auracast support is new, too, swapping in for the PartyBoost feature of the third-gen model and letting you connect multiple compatible JBL units, including potential future speakers from the brand, at once. Good for stereo sound and multi-roomed parties, that.

Like other portable Bluetooth speakers at this level, the Xtreme 4 can also charge connected devices via the same USB-C socket using its built-in battery. Access to the JBL Portable app, meanwhile, lets you customise your speaker's sound via provided Q presets or a more involved five-band equaliser. There's no aptX Bluetooth codec support, though, something which the Bose SoundLink does offer.

Speaking of the Bose, it's a similarly pleasing story here too, albeit with a few minor quibbles and caveats. The costlier rival also charges via USB-C, but you can't juice up your phone or mobile device from the SoundLink – that fancy trick belongs to the Xtreme 4 alone. Battery life clocks in at 20 hours, four fewer than the figure boasted by the JBL, although that number will fluctuate depending on how you use your Bluetooth buddy.

The Bose has Bluetooth Multipoint so you can have two devices simultaneously connected and switch between them with greater ease. Like the Xtreme 4 above, you can connect the SoundLink Max to compatible Bose products via SimpleSync, but Stereo or Party mode grouping with other portable speakers isn't supported. That, to us, feels like a bit of a shame.

There's also an app for the Bose, but it doesn't blow us away with its customisation options. The EQ is only three-band for bass, mid and treble, with an assortment of boosting and/or reducing preset sound modes to choose from.

All in all, the Xtreme 4's implementation of Auracast, longer battery life, better app and clever AI Soundboost tech see it take the cake here. Bose's effort is solid, but it's not enough to keep up with the impressive stable of features offered by JBL.

** Winner: JBL Xtreme 4**

Bose SoundLink Max vs JBL Xtreme 4: sound quality

Does the SoundLink Max hold its own against the mighty Xtreme 4? (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Let's start with the Bose. Firing up the SoundLink Max fresh out of the box does tend to leave you feeling overwhelmed by its gargantuan levels of bassy boominess, so we'd advise you to tone down the lower end via the EQ by five or six notches before you get started. Once done, you can dive into listening to one of the most likeable portable models we've heard in a good while.

Everything about the Bose screams power, punch and potency, belting out songs with the sort of enthusiasm and effervescence usually reserved for a would-be bride enjoying some hen night karaoke. Unlike the bride-to-be, though, the SoundLink Max has the raw talent to back up its enthusiasm, displaying instrumental elements with a pleasing blend of power and proper textural authenticity. If you like rock, hip-hop or dance (and most Bluetooth speaker owners will), the Bose feels custom-made for your enjoyment.

It's also an immensely fast, nimble-footed performer. Once you've dialled down that lower end, the Bose gets tracks clipping along with a mean sense of propulsion and drive. We whacked on a dance sampler in the shape of Lane 8's Visions and noted with delight how the "electro beats hit with substance and tight edges, giving the song enough definition to stop and start in all the right places". With the bass turned down, the Bose's speedy, agile delivery allows things to flow and bounce without feeling sludgy or dragged down.

The JBL, conversely, is a more detailed, open and clear-sounding performer, giving its tracks greater room to breathe when listened side-by-side with the pulsating energy of the SoundLink Max. As our review attested, the Xtreme 4 "produces a fantastically refined sound" that comes across as "wonderfully clear and consistent across tracks. Low frequencies are poised and punchy but don’t lack weight, while highs are crisp enough so they don’t feel rolled off".

Like so many of JBL's finest performers, the Xtreme 4 has a knack for giving you a jack-of-all-trades presentation which rarely sacrifices one element for another. Yes, you get superb levels of detail and refinement, but you're also treated to all that fun and excitement that actually makes your music a blast to listen to. No matter what you throw at the fourth-gen Xtreme, it simply takes it in its stride; never fussy and always keen for the next song, it's as professional as a gentleman's club concierge but as fun as your favourite cousin when he's three pints deep.

Yes, we love how the Bose sounds – who could resist the charms of that endlessly energetic, full-throttled delivery? If you're looking to get the party rocking or want your pre-match warmup tracks to really get the adrenaline flowing, the Bose is tough to beat.

Still, for its greater dimensionality, insight and balance, the Xtreme 4 would be our pick. Yes, it's "just" a Bluetooth speaker, but the Xtreme feels like a product that strives for that sort of refined, insightful yet endlessly entertaining sound that you'd find from a costlier piece of "proper" hi-fi. The Bose is a great entertainer, but the Xtreme 4? That's a speaker that genuinely impresses us, and that's easier said than done.

** Winner: JBL Xtreme 4 **

Bose SoundLink Max vs JBL Xtreme 4: verdict

Brilliant as the Bose is, the Xtreme 4 is the speaker to beat. (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The Bose SoundLink Max is a very fine speaker indeed, and one that sees the established American brand staking its claim to one of the most competitive markets in consumer audio. Bluetooth speakers are a tough nut to crack, but thanks to the Max's solid build, solid feature set and energetic, propulsive sound, Bose is onto a winner. If you went out and bought one today, you definitely wouldn't be let down.

To us, though, the Xtreme 4 just has the edge over the Max. Things are much of a muchness in terms of build quality and ruggedness, with the JBL edging the Bose in the features department thanks to a better app, Auracast capabilities and longer battery life. It's sonically, though, where we're sold on the JBL – from its impressive sense of dynamics to its adept feel for rhythms, not to mention how detailed and refined it can sound, it's simply a more rounded and consummate performer than the forthright, likeable approach taken by the Bose.

If we had to take one home today, it would be the Xtreme 4.

