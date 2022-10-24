Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II vs QuietComfort Earbuds: which are better?

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are the company's flagship wireless earbuds. They arrived in 2022 and swiftly earned a coveted What Hi-Fi? Award for their sleek design, stellar noise-cancelling tech and supremely balanced sound.

But there's still the option to buy the first-generation Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, which we rated five stars based on their outstanding noise-cancelling tech and entertaining sound. Better still, they're now cheaper than ever.

So, should you go for the 2020 QC Earbuds or splash out on the 2022 QC Earbuds II? It's a tough decision, but having tested both for comfort, build, features, battery life and sound, we can help you make the right one.

Strap in for a full and frank comparison of Bose's premium wireless earbuds...

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II vs QuietComfort Earbuds: price

(Image credit: Bose)

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are the company’s latest flagship wireless earbuds, as evidenced by their price tag.

They launched at £280 / $299 / AU$429 in September 2022, whereas the originals launched at £249 / $280 / AU$399 two years earlier, in September 2020. This price hike puts them firmly at the premium end of the market, alongside the likes of the five-star Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 (£219 / $250 / AU$400) and class-leading Sony WF-1000XM4 (£199 / $278 / AU$340).

The good news for bargain hunters is that the original QC Earbuds are now frequently discounted by around 20-30 per cent at Amazon and other retailers. We've listed today's cheapest deals below...

**Winner** Bose QuietComfort Earbuds

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II vs QuietComfort Earbuds: design

(Image credit: Bose)

When the second-gen QuietComfort Earbuds II were revealed, it was immediately clear that Bose had opted for a big design shake-up.

The newer buds are around a third smaller than the original QC Earbuds and come with a wider range of softer ear tips, plus new ‘stability bands’ (which replace the old rubber wings) for plenty of grip.

That said, comfort levels are high whether you opt for the first or second gen buds; we liked both pairs' lightweight designs and had no issues listening to either for several hours at a time.

The newer QuietComfort Earbuds feature a distinctive stem which also hosts touch controls. These can take a bit of time to get used to, especially when it comes to swiping up and down to change the volume, but they're a neat addition.

Like to brave the elements? Both QC Earbuds are rated IPX4, meaning they're protected from light rain.

**Winner: Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II**

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II vs QuietComfort Earbuds: battery life

(Image credit: Bose)

The newer buds claim a battery life of up to six hours, with three extra charges from the charging case for a total of 24 hours. The case can fully juice the QC Earbuds II in one hour, with a 20-minute charge delivering around two hours of playtime. It's not bad – but by no means class-leading. The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3, for example, boast seven hours per charge plus 28 extra hours from their case.

The older QC Earbuds claim six hours from a single charge, with two extra charges for a total of 18 hours. It's just a shame that neither of the Bose buds offer wireless charging, as found on rivals such as the five-star Sony WF-1000XM4.

**Winner: Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II**

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II vs QuietComfort Earbuds: features

(Image credit: Bose)

The QuietComfort Earbuds II promise "the world’s best noise cancellation from any headphone – banded or in-ear". A bold claim, but totally reasonable; it's certainly up there with the best noise-cancelling we’ve ever heard from any premium wireless earbuds.

Their 'Aware' listening mode impresses us, too. The setting allows you to hear your music and surroundings simultaneously. For the QC Earbuds II, it includes Bose's clever 'ActiveSense' technology, which can automatically adjust the amount of ANC so your music isn’t drowned out by particularly loud noises.

The first-gen QC Earbuds have a similar Aware mode but miss out on ActiveSense. They also lack Bose's CustomTune sound calibration tech, which uses a microphone to measure your ear canal’s acoustic response and optimise ANC performance accordingly. Their noise cancellation is still up there with the best though, despite these omissions.

Lastly, the older buds are stuck with an earlier version of Bluetooth (5.1 vs 5.3), so they're not quite as efficient when it comes to higher-quality audio streaming.

**Winner: Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II**

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II vs QuietComfort Earbuds: sound quality

(Image credit: Bose )

We’d be disappointed if Bose had upped the price of its range-topping buds without upping its audio game. Thankfully, the QC Earbuds II sound even more balanced than their predecessors and are now our go-to recommendations at this end of the market.

Indeed, they simply ooze sonic sophistication, delivering everything you’d expect from a pair of high-end wireless earbuds and more.

Not that you should disregard the original buds. We raved about their infectious sense of enthusiasm, full-bodied bass and fantastic sense of dynamism. Even two years after launch, we remain impressed by their ability to squeeze out lots of detail.

It's a similar story when it comes to call quality. The first-gen buds use four microphones to keep your voice sounding solid and clear, but the second-gen buds, which also use four microphones, bring a noticeable improvement in call quality.

**Winner: Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II**

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II vs QuietComfort Earbuds: verdict

Bose’s newest flagship wireless earbuds aren't cheap, but they boast a successful redesign and push the envelope for noise-cancelling. Sound quality is also improved, and total battery life is up from 18 hours to 24 hours. If funds allow, the QuietComfort Earbuds II are extremely hard to beat.

That said, the older Bose QuietComfort Earbuds continue to offer excellent noise cancelling, great sound quality, good comfort and a sprinkling of useful features. If you can pick them up at a hefty discount, they could serve your needs just as well.

And if you do err on the side of the older Bose buds, you should also consider the multi-Award-winning Sony WF-1000XM4, which offer an exceptionally musical sound. Head over to Sony WF-1000XM4 vs Bose QuietComfort Earbuds for a full comparison.

