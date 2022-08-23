Barcelona vs Manchester City live stream and how to watch the club friendly online

Manchester City's trip to face Barcelona may technically only be a friendly, but any encounter between two of European football's biggest clubs is always an opportunity for either side to establish some bragging rights before the Champions League kicks off again in September. Make sure you know how to watch a Barcelona vs Manchester City live stream wherever you are.

Football fans looking to watch Barcelona vs Manchester should head to the Manchester City website where you can pick up a subscription to City+ for £2.99 a month.

Barcelona vs Manchester City live stream Date: Wednesday 24th August Kick off: 8.30pm BST / 3.30pm ET Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona

Though €1.3billion in debt and struggling to meet La Liga's salary cap, the Catalan club have managed to sell future tranches of TV rights to sign Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Franck Kessié this summer but have to sell players in order to register another new arrival Jules Koundé. The French defender is likely to feature, while Pedri, Ansu Fati and Gavi who all starred in the 4-1 defeat of Real Sociedad at the weekend should also feature.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has also promised to take a strong team to the Camp Nou for the friendly. The match's proceeds will go to Fundación Luzón, a charity to help find a cure for motor neurone disease, a cause promoted by former Barça keeper Juan Carlos Unzué who was diagnosed with the disease two years ago. Unzué was a team-mate of Guardiola and City director of football Txiki Begiristain and both were instrumental in arranging the fixture.

Kalvin Phillips, new signing Sergio Gómez and Barça target Bernardo Silva are all due game time after City's pulsating 3-3 draw with Newcastle at the weekend.

The match kicks off at 8.30pm BST on Wednesday 24th August 2022. Follow our guide on how to watch a Barcelona vs Manchester City live stream from wherever you are in the world.

Football fans in the UK, US, Australia and Canada can watch the prestige friendly between Barcelona and Manchester City by subscribing to the latter's pay-TV service City+ for just £2.99 a month.

A subscription gives you access to Wednesday evening's match, plus all the exclusive City+ videos available online, via the Manchester City TV channel and the club's app, including the seven-part documentary series Together: Champions Again, which details how Manchester City won the 2021/22 Premier League.

City+ is only available in certain territories.

Even if you've subscribed to the relevant Barcelona vs Manchester City live stream service, you won't be able to access it when you're outside your home country.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are easy to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others.

