Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich live streams: how to watch Champions League 2024

Watch Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich for what promises to be a real spectacle at Villa Park. Below we have all the info on how to watch Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich live from anywhere.

This is the game all Villa players and fans have had on their minds from the moment the UCL draw was made. Unai Emery's men made a winning return to Europe's premier competition, swatting aside Young Boys with ease, but Harry Kane or no Harry Kane, the visit of Bayern Munich will be a genuine pinch-me moment.

They've only met once before, but boy was it a big one: the 1982 European Cup final. Villa won courtesy of a Peter Withe strike, which to this day remains the club’s greatest ever moment.

Here's where to watch Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Free Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich live streams

You can watch Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich for free on the RTE 2 TV channel in Ireland and live streamed on the RTE Player.

Stuck outside your home country? You can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked...

Watch Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich live stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich live streams 2024 in the US

Soccer fans in the US can watch Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich live streams on Paramount Plus. All Champions League matches can be found on the subscription streaming in the 2024/25 season.

Of course, Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich is only available on Paramount Plus within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend NordVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich live stream in the UK

Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich is on TNT Sports in the UK. You can also stream it using Discovery+ Premium.

Watch Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, streaming service Stan Sport is providing live coverage of Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich.

Away from Oz? Use a VPN to access your local Euro 2024 live stream from overseas – without being blocked.