Argentina vs Samoa live stream: how to watch RWC 2023

The Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Étienne is set to play host to an intriguing Rugby World Cup 2023 clash on Friday, as two teams who have made very different starts to the competition go head-to-head. It's round three for Pool D with Argentina vs Samoa.

Argentina vs Samoa is free to watch on ITV and ITVX in the UK and on the RTÉ Player in Ireland. And you can use a VPN to watch an Argentina vs Samoa live stream from abroad, if you're away from home.

It wasn't meant to be like this for Los Pumas. They came to France with a spring in their step and pundits falling over themselves to talk Argentina up as easy Pool D winners. Their first game against a lackluster England was supposed to be a chance to show how far the South Americans have come... and then it all went wrong.

Argentina were just dreadful against the 14 men of England, beaten in pretty much every part of the game and squandering their extra player and dominant territorial advantage. Giving away 13 penalties was symptomatic of their carelessness, and they had no answer to the boot of George Ford. Coach Michael Cheika looked a broken man by the end of the 80 minutes, and will have to properly rethink things ahead of Friday's game.

Samoa, on the other hand, couldn't have hoped for a more straightforward opening game, defeating RWC debutants Chile 43-10. The five tries they ran over meant a potentially crucial bonus point, in what is likely to be a three-team playoff with Japan and Argentina themselves for Pool D's second knockout qualification spot. It's been 28 years since they've made a World Cup quarter-final, but they'll be looking to riff on Argentina's pain on Friday for a second successive win in France.

Make sure you don't miss a minute. Here's how to get an Argentina vs Samoa live stream and watch Rugby World Cup 2023 from anywhere.

Some lucky rugby fans are able to watch the Rugby World Cup 2023 for free. This game will be shown on ITV1 in the UK and you can live stream Argentina vs Samoa online for free on ITVX (STV Player in Scotland), along with all the other Rugby World Cup 2023 matches. Rugby fans in Ireland can also watch for free online on RTÉ Player.

Away from home? Use ExpressVPN to watch ITVX from abroad.



Watch an Argentina vs Samoa live stream from anywhere

Try watching Argentina vs Samoa on your regular Rugby World Cup streaming service when overseas and you'll soon discover that you can't, as coverage will be geo-blocked. Annoying, but thankfully you can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around the issue.

VPNs have become extremely popular pieces of software that make your laptop, smartphone or other streaming device appear to be in a different country - thus getting around the geo-blocking.







How to use a VPN to stream Argentina vs Samoa

Using a VPN to watch Argentina vs Samoa is incredibly easy:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is our no. 1 tried and tested recommendation.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Argentina vs Samoa, you may wish to choose 'UK' to then stream on ITVX.

3. Then head over to ITVX on your browser or its app device and enjoy a free Argentina vs Samoa live stream.

Watch Argentina vs Samoa for FREE in the UK

ITV is the home of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in the UK, showing every game on its TV channels and ITVX streaming service and app absolutely free. Argentina vs Samoa is being shown on ITV1.

North of the border? Then it's STV and the STV Player that you'll be turning to.

Kick-off is set for 4.45pm on Friday.

Travelling outside the UK? Use a VPN to unblock ITVX and watch free from anywhere.

Watch Argentina vs Samoa for FREE in Ireland

Ireland is another country broadcasting every single RWC 23 match for free. In Argentina vs Samoa's case, you'll want to tune into RTÉ2 on TV or the RTÉ Player online ready for kickoff at 4.45pm IST on Friday.

The RTÉ Player is available on smartphones, tablets, web browsers, Chromecast and many Smart TVs.

Don't forget: You can live stream Argentina vs Samoa free of charge while abroad with a good rugby VPN.

Watch Argentina vs Samoa in Australia

Only Wallabies games and the final are being shown for free in Australia, so to watch Argentina vs Samoa you need access to streaming service Stan Sport. Kick-off is set for 1.45am AEST in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Stan Sport is showing every single game of the tournament ad-free. To watch the rugby, you'll need a Basic Stan package ($10 a month) together with its sport add-on (a further $15).

Watch Argentina vs Samoa in the USA

The Peacock TV streaming service is showing every game of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, including the Argentina vs Samoa live stream. Kick-off is set for 11.45am ET/8.45am PT on Friday morning.

Peacock starts from only $5.99 a month, or you can pay more to get rid of the ads. In addition to the RWC, you'll also be able to watch the likes of EPL soccer, WWE, Premiership Rugby and lots more.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4, and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

A handful of matches are also being shown on CNBC. Unfortunately, this game isn't one of them, so Peacock is your only way to watch.

Outside the US? Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a rugby-friendly VPN if you're a subscriber stuck abroad.

Watch Argentina vs Samoa in New Zealand

Those in New Zealand can watch Argentina vs Samoa courtesy of Sky Sport, which is showing every game of the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Sky subscribers can also watch online using the country's Sky Go service. Kick-off is 3.45am NZST early on Saturday.

If you don't already have Sky and don't wish to commit to a full package just for the rugby, then Sky Sport Now offers weekly ($24.99) and monthly ($44.99) passes, together with a special Rugby World Cup 2023 Pass allowing you to watch every game for $89.99.

Don't forget: UK and Irish nationals can live stream Argentina vs Samoa for free while abroad with a VPN.

Argentina vs Samoa live stream in South Africa

A late deal with South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) means that all Springboks games from RWC 2023 will be free-to-air on SABC.

For all other Rugby World Cup 2023 fixtures - including Argentina vs Samoa - Super Sport is the place to watch in South Africa. And if you can't watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

Kick-off is set for 5.45pm SAST on Friday.

Watch Argentina vs Samoa in Canada

Kick-off is 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT on Friday in Canada, with TSN holding the rights to show every game of this year's Rugby World Cup.

In addition to being shown on TSN5 on TV, Argentina vs Samoa will also be streamed via TSN Plus . If you don't have TSN as part of your TV package, this means you can access the streaming service for as little as $8 per month or $80 per year. Unfortunately, the free trial previously available has now come to an end.

Don't forget: UK and Irish nationals can live stream Argentina vs Samoa free of charge while abroad with a VPN.