AC Milan vs Torino live stream: how to watch the Coppa Italia for free

AC Milan and Torino battle it out for a place in the quarterfinal of the Coppa Italia on Wednesday night. There are 10 Coppa titles between these two clubs, but the most recent triumph came for AC Milan way back in 2003. Can either side take a big step towards changing that here? AC Milan vs Torino kicks off on Wednesday night at 8pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch a AC Milan vs Torino live stream for free and catch the Coppa Italia wherever you are.

Italian soccer fans can watch a AC Milan vs Torino live stream on Canale 5 for free. Don't forget to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're an Italian fan stuck outside Italy.

AC Milan vs Torino live stream Kick-off: 8pm GMT, 11th January Italy stream: Canale 5 (opens in new tab) (FREE) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) risk-free UK TV channel: Viaplay (opens in new tab) US stream: Paramount+ (opens in new tab) (3pm ET)

Last time AC Milan lifted the Coppa Italia they also won the Champions League – and while a repeat of that feat to mark the 20th anniversary is improbable, they do come into this game as clear favourites. The reigning league champions are on a gruelling run of five games in 15 days, though, which culminates with a trip to Saudi Arabia to play local rivals Inter in the Supercoppa Italiana. That means some squad rotation will be necessary, but with a successful defence of their Serie A title looking unlikely, head coach Stefano Pioli may well have an eye on this competition for silverware.

Torino come into this game on a run of three draws in a row, with their last win coming at home to Sampdoria before the World Cup break. That's a long time to go without tasting victory, but they did beat AC Milan last time they met – a 2-1 win back in October. Il Toro currently sit 10th in Serie A, with no real fears of relegation but little chance of challenging for Europe, so it's probably worth Ivan Jurić's side going all out in the cup. Can they take advantage of their opponents' packed schedule?

Kick-off is at 20.00 GMT (15.00 ET), Wednesday 11th January, at the San Siro in Milan. Italian viewers can watch on Canale 5 of free. (opens in new tab) UK viewers can watch on Viaplay, while US viewers can catch the action on Paramount+. Read on for all the details of the Coppa Italia and how to watch an AC Milan vs Torino live stream wherever you are in the world.

Watch an AC Milan vs Torino free live stream

Italian TV network Canale 5 (opens in new tab) has the rights to air the Coppa Italia, including this game between AC Milan vs Torino, on its national TV channel and on its website – and it's totally free for Italians to watch.

Italian national away from home? You can enjoy the coverage for free from abroad by subscribing to a VPN (opens in new tab). We recommend ExpressVPN. Full details just below.

How to watch AC Milan vs Torino free from abroad using a VPN

If you're outside of Italy, you won't be able to watch AC Milan vs Torino on Canale 5 without a VPN. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access. That's a problem if you're an Italian citizen abroad trying to watch the game as usual. But help is at hand...

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others.

How to use a VPN for AC Milan vs Torino

Using a VPN to access Canale 5 while away from home is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Coppa Italia, you may wish to choose 'Italy' to access Canale 5.

3. Then head over to Canale 5 (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy an AC Milan vs Torino free live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN.

Watch an AC Milan vs Torino live stream in the UK

The clash between AC Milan and Torino will be shown live on Viaplay (opens in new tab) in the UK.

Viaplay has exclusive rights to several European competitions, including La Liga, Coppa Italia and DFB Pokal.

It's available on TV from £11.99 per month through Sky and from £11.99 per month through Virgin Media.

The network also has its own streaming-only options, costing £14.99 for the full works including Viaplay Sports 1 and 2, plus LaLiga TV; or £11.99 per month if you pay for a full year upfront.

If you're outside the UK, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply download and install a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions below to live stream the action just as you would if you were at home.

Watch AC Milan vs Torino in the US

US network Paramount+ has the rights to show the Coppa Italia, including AC Milan vs Torino, in the United States.

It's worth remembering that you can enjoy the coverage for free from abroad too as a US national using a VPN (opens in new tab) (more details below).

Watch AC Milan vs Torino on DAZN

DAZN (opens in new tab) is the new home of football in Germany, Japan, Austria, Spain and other regions around the world and is well worth signing up to for all the Coppa Italia action as well as a host of other events.

Prices vary but are generally very favourable. DAZN usually offers a free 7-day trial, depending on your location. You can try it out for watching the Coppa Italia and then decide to cancel or continue your subscription. It could be a bargain option for those seeking an AC Milan vs Torino live stream.

DAZN has the rights to the Coppa Italia, FA Cup, Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, fightsports, and much more, live and on demand in Austria, Brazil, Germany, Spain and Japan. Try it for as little as one month. Cancel at anytime.