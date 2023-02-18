2023 World Club Challenge rugby live stream and how to watch Penrith vs St Helens for free online and on TV

2023 World Club Challenge live stream

The 2023 World Club Challenge is free to watch on Channel 4 and the All 4 streaming service in the UK. in Australia, the huge rugby league clash will stream on Kayo Sports, which offers a 7-day free trial to new users. Use a VPN to watch your go-to stream from anywhere, if you're currently away from home. Full details on how to watch Penrith vs St Helens just below.

World Club Challenge rugby: match preview

After being scrubbed from the calendar for the past two years running, the time has finally come for back-to-back NRL titlists the Penrith Panthers to do battle with four-time Super League reigning champions St Helens in a World Club Challenge clash that's been 16 months in the making. It's the best team in Australia against the best in Europe, and to describe it as highly anticipated hardly does the fixture justice.

The Panthers and Saints would have met a year ago if the WCC had actually been staged, but the fixture, a one-off clash whose winner is declared the best rugby league club in the world, mysteriously failed to materialise. St Helens, who lost to the Roosters in the most recent World Club Challenge, three years ago, have unfinished business to attend to.

They may be a bona fide dynasty, but this season represents a fresh start for the Merseyside-based club, which bade a fond farewell to Kristian Woolf – probably their greatest-ever coach – in the off-season, and appointed club legend Paul Wellens as his successor. Wellens, a one-club man who spent 17 seasons with the Saints, has never served as a head coach before, and he'll be without key man Joe Batchelor for the trip Down Under.

Despite St Helens' Super League dominance, it's no secret that the Panthers enter this clash as clear favourites, so much so that much of the buildup in Australia has focused on how many points Penrith could get on the board. The NRL is the highest form of the game, and the stifling conditions in New South Wales will favour Ivan Cleary's men, who'll be cheered on by a raucous crowd that expects their team to seal a hat-trick of titles this season.

The 2023 World Club Challenge kicks off at 7.50am GMT / 6.50pm AEDT on the 18th of February, at BlueBet Stadium. It's free to watch in the UK on Channel 4 and All 4 (opens in new tab). Make sure you know how to watch a Penrith vs St Helens live stream from anywhere.

UK: 2023 World Club Challenge free live stream

Rugby league fans in the UK can watch Penrith vs St Helens for free on Channel 4 and its streaming service All 4 (opens in new tab). Better still, Channel 4 is showing the Super League clash between Hull KR and Wigan Warriors shortly after.

The 2023 World Club Challenge is also being televised on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena. Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in signing up for the service, or the best Now deals if you'd rather not be locked into a lengthy contract.

AUS: World Club Challenge live stream

NRL fans in Australia can watch Panthers vs St Helens on Fox Sports 502 and via Foxtel, with the 2023 World Club Challenge set to kick-off at 6.50pm AEDT on Saturday evening. Don't have Fox? Your best option is to sign up for a one-week Kayo Sports FREE trial. There are no lock-in contracts for the streaming service and it gives you access to over 50 other sports events including the NRL, NFL, F1, NHL, MLB, as well as international cricket. Once the trial is up, the Basic plan costs just $27.50 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices.

USA and CAN: Watch a World Club Challenge rugby live stream

Unfortunately, the 2023 World Club Challenge rugby game will not be televised in the USA or Canada.

