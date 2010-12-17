These are stylish and expensive looking earphones, thanks to premium materials and a very compact enclosure.
Make sure you experiment with the different buds; the ones that came pre-attached were too small for our ears, creating a weak seal and thin sound as a result.
Find a good fit, though, and you get a sound that's smooth, tonally balanced and enjoyable.
There's something of a lack of attack and punch, but at least they never sound harsh.
There's an iPhone and Blackberry-compatible remote on the cable, too, plus ear clips in the box that secure the ‘phones and reduce cable noise.
See all our headphone Best Buys
Follow whathifi.com on Twitter