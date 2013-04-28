No good as a video player, but for all of those other things the Versus is perfectly capable

You may have never heard of Versus before, but the company is starting to make waves by offering impressively specced tablets at very low prices.

Versus TouchPad 10.1 review: Features

Take the Versus TouchPad 10.1 for example: it’s a 10.1in dual-core tablet running Android 4.1, and it’s available at the likes of John Lewis for just £170. Now if that sounds too good to be true it’s because it sort of is, but the Versus does have things going for it.

Despite having a largely standard version of Android 4.1, the Versus isn’t particularly snappy; it also seems to lack the power to play HD MKV files smoothly. On top of that, the screen’s panel structure is visible as faint lines behind whatever it’s displaying. It’s a shame, as it has decent colour balance and detail, and standard-definition files play fine.

Versus Touchpad 10.1

It’s much better for sound, though. Plug in a pair of decent headphones and you’ll get good clarity, nice punch, and decent bass and control. Only a bit of brightness at the top spoils the party, but given the price we’re prepared to forgive that.

Versus TouchPad 10.1 review: Verdict

For web browsing, social media and remote controlling your network-connected home cinema and hi-fi devices there’s little to complain about (other than those screen lines), so as long as your expectations aren’t higher than the price, the Versus can be a useful tool of a tablet.

