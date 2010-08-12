The discreet PL11s are pleasant in appearance and feel comfortable enough in your ears.



As well as the 'phones, SoundMAGIC provides you with a carry pouch and rubberised cable wrap. An in-line clip helps to prevent the cable from flapping about or snagging.



Start off with a hip-hop track such as T.I.'s Dead and Gone and the first thing that hits you is that they serve up a serious amount of bass.



There are others which exhibit more poise and agility, but at this money you can't grumble too much.



Some budget in-ears can be afflicted by thin and splashy treble, but the PL11s sound relatively smooth and calm. Not a bad effort.

