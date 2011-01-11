We know there are lots of people out there for whom deep bass is at the very top of their list of sonic priorities.



For them, the Sennheiser HD 408's promise of ‘bass-driven sound' will be very enticing, but we've listened to enough pairs of headphones to realise that such promises rarely come without a catch.



And yes, there is a catch here. The bass is deep and weighty, certainly, but it's also rather overbearing and takes too much of the focus and nuance away from vocals.



Having said that, those sacrifices are less explicit compared to many headphones with similarly bassy aims. Add a very comfortable fit and you've got a decent budget option.

