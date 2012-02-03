Trending

Sandstrom Gold HDMI review

Solid picture and sound from this own-brand HDMI cable Tested at £90

Our Verdict

A credible picture and sound performance from this solid HDMI cable

For

  • Allows films to deliver a rich, colourful picture, along with fluid motion handling

Against

  • Doesn't convey the full scale of the sound

We put this chunky, stiff-jacketed cable to the test using The Lord of The Rings: The Two Towers and found it worked with our kit to convey a rich, colourful picture and satisfyingly fluid grasp of motion.

There’s also very little noise, and while the scale of the sound isn’t the widest, you still get credible bass and admirable detailing.

Home-brand products (this one is affiliated with Currys and PC World) can be hit-and-miss, but this solid, reliable Sandstrom should be on your shortlist.

