We put this chunky, stiff-jacketed cable to the test using The Lord of The Rings: The Two Towers and found it worked with our kit to convey a rich, colourful picture and satisfyingly fluid grasp of motion.

There’s also very little noise, and while the scale of the sound isn’t the widest, you still get credible bass and admirable detailing.

Home-brand products (this one is affiliated with Currys and PC World) can be hit-and-miss, but this solid, reliable Sandstrom should be on your shortlist.

