Hands on: Panasonic HZ2000 OLED TV review

While 8K, MicroLED and concept TVs are often spectacular to see at CES, and of course are of great value to innovation in the TV industry, we can't help but admire Panasonic's contentment to stick to its 4K OLED TV guns. While Samsung, LG and Sony have collectively rolled out next-gen 8K TVs and futuristic, high-end takes on OLEDs at the world’s biggest annual technology show this week, Panasonic has, like at CES 2019, unveiled only one TV – this time its flagship HZ2000 OLED TV.

And that’s OK. It’s OK because Panasonic is making ‘here and now’ TVs, one of which (the 2019 flagship GZ2000) is currently the best 4K OLED. And because the HZ2000 promises to be even better.

If it ain’t broke don’t fix it, they say – which is why the new flagship is more of an evolution over its 2019 predecessor than a revolution. Panasonic’s message is very similar: its top-tier TV promises to deliver Hollywood to your home. The HZ2000 introduces the next generation of Panasonic’s custom-made Master HDR OLED Professional Edition panel, as well as an improved version of its HCX Pro Intelligent processor. The GZ1000’s seven-speaker sound system with upward-firing, Dolby Atmos-compatible drivers returns in a slightly modified way, too. That already bodes well for the performance of the GZ2000, but perhaps the headline news lies in the all-new picture technologies it’s supporting.

Picture

There are two in particular dominating the TV headlines at CES, Dolby Vision IQ and Filmmaker Mode – and Panasonic has pledged support for both. In fact, according to Panasonic the HZ2000 will be only “one of a handful of TVs in 2020” that do. They are different but share a common purpose: to enhance your TV watching experience.

Dolby Vision IQ, created by Dolby of course, is designed to optimise the playback of Dolby Vision content according to the lighting conditions of the room the TV is in, so that whether you’re watching TV in the pitch-dark or a well-lit room you’re getting an equally excellent experience. By supporting Dolby Vision IQ, the TV reads the Dolby Vision metadata of the title being played, uses an external sensor to measure the surrounding ambient light, and adjusts the picture accordingly. While you’d be forgiven for being sceptical that such trickery isn’t skewing the picture, our first impressions of the technology are positive.

In Panasonic’s (admittedly brief) demo of the technology at work, a darkly lit scene in Jordan Peele’s Us looks better on the HZ2000 than it does on the GZ2000 does when the lights are on. The woods, the car parked within them and Lupita Nyong'o’s clothing, are indeed clearer – like they’ve been given a slight lift.

(Alternative Dolby Vision viewing modes are Dolby Vision Vivid and Dolby Vision Dark. Essentially, Dolby Vision IQ replaces the Dolby Vision Bright option found within the menu settings of last year’s Panasonic OLEDs.)

Such living room brightness democracy has also been strived for by Panasonic itself in relation to the UHD Alliance’s all-new Filmmaker Mode (which essentially overrides a TV's processing, such as motion smoothing and detail enhancement, and promises to deliver the cinematic experience intended by the director). Panasonic has added its two penneth to further enhance the TV viewing mode in the form of what it calls “intelligent Sensing”, which, like Dolby Vision IQ but for SDR and other HDR-formatted content, dynamically adjusts the luminance level of the picture based on the ambient lighting detected around the TV.

In a CES briefing Panasonic referenced the 28th April 2019 as a significant date in its decision to embark on Intelligent Sensing, for that was when the Game of Thrones finale aired and came under attack for looking too dark on people’s TVs in presumably brightly lit living rooms. Again, Panasonic’s demo suggested the technology is worthwhile as clarity and general watchability was superior on the HZ2000 when light was shined around the TVs.

Note that while some TV manufacturers are opting for automatic activation of Filmmaker Mode in its TVs, Panasonic has chosen manual implementation. The owner can therefore turn it on and off via the remote's dedicated button (as pictured just below).

With OLED’s weakness is arguably its peak brightness potential next to that of Quantum Dot LCD panels, we’re pleased to hear Panasonic has squeezed a 20 per cent higher peak brightness into the HZ2000 – although it won't put more specific figures on that other than "over 1000 nits". While we naturally have to take TV brand-controlled demos with a pinch of salt, next to a 2019 ‘Competitor’ OLED TV the GZ2000 did communicate a wider dynamic range – the brightest highlights in wave splashes were indeed brighter. This can only be a good thing for its HDR delivery, which we should probably mention supports HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and Hybrid Log Gamma – just like Pana's 2019 OLEDs.

Sound

Fewer developments have been made in the sound department, but when you already have a comprehensive TV sound system to use, does that really matter? Like the GZ2000, the new flagship sports a 140-watt configuration comprised of a midrange/tweeter and double woofer/passive radiator on each bottom side, a centre speaker in the bottom middle, and two upward-firing Atmos speakers at the top. The only difference, we’re told, is a slightly improved tuning by Technics this time round.

Considering the sonic achievements of the GZ2000s – “the upward effects are sent out in a band that can leave the top corners of a large room a little sonically empty, but by the standards of a TV sound system, this is mighty impressive,” we said – there’s no reason to suggest the GZ2000’s won’t be equally, or perhaps slightly more, satisfying.

Verdict

The Panasonic HZ2000 may not be the most aesthetically pleasing top-tier TV out there with its rather functional-over-fancy design (it doesn't appear to have changed much from the GZ2000), but it looks the part where it counts most: with its screen.

With hardware advancements and the promise of new processing technologies alluding to not only Panasonic's best-ever OLED picture but also its most versatile, the HZ2000 looks good to continue the company's fine OLED form. And needless to say we very much look forward to putting it against the GZ2000 ourselves.