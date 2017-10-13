It’s the AV equivalent of the Oscars. The audiophile Grammys. The BAFTAs for home cinema aficionados. We are, of course, referring to the What Hi-Fi? Awards, the winners of which have just been announced for 2017.

Yep, the wait is over: the year’s very finest in televisions, headphones, speakers, soundbars, receivers, one-box systems, disc players of all stripes and more have all been revealed.

Fancy giving your AV life an upgrade by picking up one of these star performers? As always, Sevenoaks is ready, willing and able to help. Head to your local store or our website and you’ll find all these 2017 What Hi-Fi? award winners in stock:

• Bowers & Wilkins PX noise-cancelling wireless headphones (£329)

• Sony KD-65A1 65in 4K OLED UHD TV (£3,999)

• LG OLED55B7V 55in 4K OLED UHD TV (£1,799)

• KEF Q350 speakers (£529)

• Naim Uniti Atom all-in-one system (£1,999)

• Onkyo A-9010 amplifier (£199)

• Oppo UDP-203 UHD Blu-ray player (£649)

• Sony STR-DN1080 AV receiver (£515)

• Yamaha YAS-207 soundbar (£349)

• Q Acoustics M2 soundbase (£299)

For more information on or to buy these products, visit the Sevenoaks website here >>