Easter weekend is the time when you first realise you’ve become your own dad.

It’s the exact moment when you realise the choice between engineered and natural wood for your new floor has become the most pressing issue of your day – not whether or not to get another round in. It’s when you can’t get up from measuring the skirting boards without placing your hand on the small of your back and puffing out your cheeks.

It’s when you realise that every second of spare time counts. Where even just having the time to sit down and listen to one album or watch a single film is precious – which is why it’s essential to have the right tools for the job.

Sevenoaks Sound and Vision is here to help with its Easter offers – starting Thursday March 24 and ending at closing time on Wednesday March 30. All this, and more, is available online and in-store (so if you do find yourself with a spare couple of hours, it’s the ideal opportunity for a demo)…

Free QED uPlay Plus aptX Bluetooth receiver worth £79.95 with selected hi-fi purchases over £300

Bluesound POWERNODE 2 hi-res wireless music streamer/amplifier £699 (Free PSB M4U 2 Noise Cancelling Headphones worth £229)

Denon AVR-X2200W AV receiver £379 (save £120)

Denon D-M40DAB mini system £179 (save £70)

Denon Envaya Mini (DSB-100) Bluetooth speaker £69 (save £30)

Marantz PM6005 amplifier £249 (save £150)

NAD D 3020 amplifier £299 (save £100)

Pioneer N-50A network audio player £369 (save £130)

Pioneer SC-LX59 AV receiver £999 (save £400)

For more offers – and more home entertainment kit than you can possibly fit into your house, visit www.sevenoakssoundandvision.co.uk.