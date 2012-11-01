Trending

Pioneer XW-SMA3-K review

Portable, network-savvy and easy to use, but it needs more entertainment value Tested at £300

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

Portable, network-savvy and easy to use, but it needs more entertainment value

For

  • Inoffensive sound
  • portable
  • easy to set up and use
  • plenty of network features

Against

  • Not the most exciting listen
  • needs to go louder (especially if you're outside)

For most companies, hi-fi tech and the outdoors rarely make good bedfellows. Pioneer, though, is seeking to challenge that notion with its portable, rechargeable – and splash-proof – XW-SMA3 20W wireless speaker.

The SMA3 can connect to your home network via ethernet if you wish, but its real appeal lies in its wi-fi compatibility. There’s AirPlay on board for Apple fans, the HTC Connect equivalent if you own an HTC One smartphone, and also Pioneer’s own Wireless Direct feature.

This last feature lets you connect to the speaker without the need for an existing network – which means that, if you like, you can take the dock to the park and carry on streaming. It’s also compatible with the DLNA standard – so you can access files stored on networked hard drives, too.

Pioneer XW-SMA3-K: AirPlay set-up
Getting the unit hooked up to your network for AirPlay streaming is simple enough – simply plug your Apple device into the SMA3’s USB port, hold down a couple of buttons and the speaker does the rest.

It’s a far cry from the AirPlay docks of old, which required set-up pages and passwords. Using Wireless Direct, likewise, is a simple case of holding down the network button and then tapping the SMA3 in your device’s settings.

Pioneer XW-SMA3-K

Pioneer XW-SMA3-K: Sound quality
In use it’s a bit of a mixed bag. For a unit of this size (it’s about the size of a shoe-box) you might be expecting reasonably hefty low frequencies – but that isn’t on the table.

We like the fact that Pioneer hasn’t gone down the gratuitously bassy route, but we can’t help feeling it’s missed a trick here. What bass you do get is a little imprecise, to boot.

It’s a tad restrained elsewhere, too, with leading edges of notes sounding a bit soft and the midrange sounding rather closed-in, especially during more complex parts. But even though it’s not the punchiest sound, it’s never harsh and vocals are clear – which we applaud.

Pioneer XW-SMA3-K: Verdict
We can’t totally recommend the SMA3. We love its ease of use – and its portability – but it needs more excitement and punch to really seal the deal.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook

Specifications

View All

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.eu.onkyo.com
Brand NamePioneer
Product TypeSpeaker System
ManufacturerOnkyo & Pioneer Corporation
Manufacturer Part NumberXW-SMA3-K
Product NamePioneer XW-SMA3-K
Product ModelA3 XW-SMA3-K

Technical Information

FeaturesAirPlay
PortableYes

Battery Information

Battery RechargeableYes

Audio

RMS Output Power20 W
Speaker Configuration2.0
Wireless SpeakersYes

Physical Characteristics

Width32 cm
Depth14.5 cm
Weight Approximate3.30 kg
Height18 cm
ColourBlack
Dimensions18 cm (H): 32 cm (W): 14.5 cm (D)

Network and Communication

Wireless LANYes

Miscellaneous

DLNA CertifiedYes
Compatibility
  • HTC One Series Phones

Apple Products:

  • iPhone
  • iPod
  • iPad

Interfaces-Ports

USBYes