Panasonic SC-BTT270 review

Top pictures from the feature-packed all-in-one Panasonic SC-BTT270 Tested at £350

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

The picture is excellent – so it’s a shame the sound side doesn’t quite deliver

For

  • Exhaustive spec including 3D Blu-ray and iPhone dock
  • great picture

Against

  • Lacks polish sonically
  • bass lacks power and depth
  • no BBC iPlayer yet

The only way you could stand out in the world of Blu-ray-in-a-box systems would be to not tick every spec box going.

And that just goes to show how much you get for your money – almost every cinema system delivers almost every feature you could want. The SC-BTT270 is no exception.

Bags of features
The price tag (and speakers) might be small, but the feature-count isn’t. It’s 3D-capable, has 2D-to-3D video conversion, integrated wireless and access to Panasonic’s new-look Viera Connect internet TV service.

And there’s more: an iPhone/iPod dock, a USB input, DLNA media streaming, HD audio decoding, a digital optical input and an FM radio. No HDMI inputs, though.

Viera Connect has the same basic but functional appearance as we’ve seen on the new TVs, but while YouTube, Twitter and Acetrax are present, iPlayer is still pending.

The speakers are tiny. And the compact size is the positive side to the average build quality and design.

A quick blast on the speaker test tone will let you check you’re wired correctly and set your speaker levels.

Subwoofer lacks oompf
The Green Zone Blu-ray proves they integrate well, passing sounds around smoothly and speedily, although they can get a little top heavy, not least when there’s lots to process.

Sub integration is fine, but then again, it doesn’t have a lot of oompf.

Music courtesy of the iPod/iPhone compatible dock sounds as you might expect: satisfactory for background fodder, but you wouldn’t want to be getting a party started. It’s a little bright and insubstantial.

We’re happier with the picture. Dark scenes lack a bit of insight, but otherwise it’s detailed with DVD and gives impressive depth with Blu-ray – even more so 3D content with a compatible TV.

You can get better sound even at this money, but it’s churlish to gripe too much.

Specifications

Physical Characteristics

Total System Weight Approximate7.60 kg
Center Speaker Depth7.4 cm
Front Speaker Width11.7 cm
Video Player Width43 cm
Front Speaker Depth7.4 cm
Rear Speaker Height8 cm
Weight Approximate2.72 kg - Main Unit
Video Player Depth27.8 cm
Center Speaker Height14.5 cm
Rear Speaker Depth7.4 cm
Center Speaker Width8.1 cm
Front Speaker Height8 cm
Video Player Height3.8 cm
Width48 cm
Rear Speaker Width11.7 cm
Depth34 cm
Height26.5 cm
ColourBlack
Dimensions26.5 cm (H): 48 cm (W): 34 cm (D)

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
Number of Digital Optical Inputs1
iPod SupportedYes
USBYes

Network and Communication

EthernetYes
Wireless LANYes

Audio

RMS Output Power1000 W
Sound SystemDolby Digital
Speaker Configuration5.1

Video

Upscale Scan Format1080p
Scanning ModesProgressive Scan
Video FormatsBD Video

General Information

Product NamePanasonic SC-BTT270
Product ModelSC-BTT270
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.panasonic.co.uk
Brand NamePanasonic
Product TypeHome Theater System
ManufacturerPanasonic
Manufacturer Part NumberSC-BTT270

Technical Information

3D Type3D
Player-Recorder TypeBlu-ray Disc Player
Media FormatsDVD+RW

Miscellaneous

DLNA CertifiedYes
Environmentally FriendlyYes
Package Contents
  • SC-BTT270 Home Theater System
  • Remote Control
Environmental CertificationREACH