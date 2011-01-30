Until recently the NS400s have been five-star performers for us. In terms of look and feel, they hit the nail on the head.

They're not the most expensive but the quality metal casing, comfortable fit and subtle in-line mic and three-button remote make them very desirable.

For dynamics and rhythm, these can't really be faulted. Treble sounds clear and distinct, but never harsh, while there's enough grunt in those low frequencies to deliver pounding basslines with gusto.

However, some rivals – such as the Beyerdynamic DTX 101 iEs and Grado iGis – are a little crisper in their delivery.

The Grados, for example, make the NOCS sound a tad boomy in comparison. Which is why we've dropped them from a five to four-star rating.

