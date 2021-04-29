Xbox Series X/S supply issues to continue until at least June, Microsoft admits

The Xbox Series X and S will continue to be in short supply for at least a couple of months yet. In the company's third-quarter earnings call, Microsoft's chief financial officer admitted that "significant demand for the Xbox Series X and S will continue to be constrained by supply," VGC reports.

This call concerned the third financial quarter of the year, which runs to the end of June. So expect stock shortages to continue well into summer, possibly into July and beyond.

This echoes Microsoft’s former head of investor relations, Mike Spencer, who at the end of January said that the Xbox Series X/S consoles would be in short supply until at least June.

Around the same time, AMD, who makes the chips inside the consoles, said that it expected supply issues during the first half of this year. AMD also makes the chips for the PS5, which would explain the similar shortage of Sony's consoles.

The massive demand for the new Xbox consoles, which launched at the end of 2020, has seen Microsoft's gaming division's third-quarter revenue jump 50 per cent year-on-year to over $3.5 billion. Content and services grew 34 per cent, while Xbox hardware was up a whopping 232 per cent.

Imagine those numbers if it could actually keep up with demand...

