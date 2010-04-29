Having spent decades as the backbone of the Rolling Stones, Bill Wyman is now the leader of the acclaimed Bill Wyman Rhythm Kings, which also feature Georgie Fame, Martin Taylor and Beverley Skeete.

Along with the best seats in the house and a nice glass of champers, you'll also have the chance to have a meet and greet with the man himself before the show next Tuesday, May 4th at the Indigo2 in London.

To enter the competition, send an email with the subject 'BillWyman' to this address with:

- your name

- the answer to the question below

- and your mobile phone number.

And that all important question:

Q. Bill Wyman was the former bass player with which band?

The competition will be drawn at 16.00 BST tomorrow, Friday, April 30, and winners will be notified by phone. And if you don't win, you can always buy yourself a ticket or two here like the rest of us...