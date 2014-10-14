See all the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2014 winners

The What Hi-Fi? Awards are official. Last night's ceremony saw us reveal 99 winners in 24 product categories, highlighting the best products you can buy across hi-fi, home cinema, portable audio, streaming and more.

Sony was the big winner, winning a total of nine Awards across multiple categories including Product of the Year in the home cinema amplifiers category and the best in-ear headphones Award.

Samsung also featured heavily in the winners taking away three Awards for its 48in, 55in and 65in televisions, including the first What Hi-Fi? Awards for 4K TVs.

Bluesound scooped the inaugural Product of the Year in the multi-room systems category, while Naim took top honours in the hugely competitive wireless speakers section.

In more traditional territory, the B&W 685 S2 speakers took home our stereo speaker Product of the Year Award, while Q Acoustics and Wharfedale, amongst others, also took home 2014 Awards in the speakers section.

Spotify was confirmed as our favourite streaming service, while Sky+HD is once again, in our opinion, the best subscription service, taking the Product of the Year in the set-top boxes category.

The iPhone 6 and Sony Xperia Z3 were the smartphone winners, while Apple and Google shared the Best Buys for tablets.

If you didn't follow it all live on the What Hi-Fi? Twitter account then you can search Twitter using the #WhatHiFiAwards hashtag to see some behind-the-scenes pictures from the Awards ceremony.

See all the What Hi-Fi? 2014 award-winners on our dedicated Awards microsite...

