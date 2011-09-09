Wharfedale has announced the DX-1 home cinema system, a 5.1 speaker package set to go on sale for just £400.

We had an exclusive first look at the speakers being built when we visited the IAG headquarters in China earlier this year, and glimpsed them at Munich soon after, but the Wharfedale DX-1 speakers have now been officially launched in the UK.

Aimed at those seeking "a more discreet, stylish and affordable solution", the DX-1 HCP sports four identical, 19cm tall satellites, a small centre and compact, active subwoofer with a 20cm driver.

A closed-box design, the satellites are happy close to a wall, so no problem in smaller rooms.

Available in high-gloss black or high-gloss white, the Wharfedale DX-1 HCP is available now for £400 – and we'll have a review in the First Tests section of our Awards issue.

