We start with Plex, and its announcement of a completely redesigned version of its media-streaming app for use on Roku boxes. The app allows users to stream content locally stored on a computer or a NAS drive.

The updated version features a new tile-based design and aims to be much easier to navigate. Users can now find shortcuts to movies, music and TV shows, as well as the titles underneath all content.

For those who use Plex to stream and listen to music, artwork and track lists can now be found next to the currently playing album, something that was missing in the previous iteration.

The first build of the new app will be available to Plex Pass members as a private preview channel, before being rolled out to all Roku users.

Read more: Plex.tv

MORE: Read all our Roku news and reviews

LG G Flex 2 now on sale

LG’s second attempt at a curved phone, the G Flex 2, is now available to buy in the UK. Carphone Warehouse is stocking it for £530 SIM-free, and on contracts from £34.50/month.

The new version has several upgraded features over its predecessor, including a 2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 processor - the first phone in the UK to have it - and 64-bit architecture.

It also now has a full HD 1080p screen, which has been slimmed down to 5.5 inches, compared to 6 inches on the original G Flex.

Read more: lg.com

HANDS ON: LG G Flex 2 review

MORE: MWC 2015: 6 flagship phones to look out for this year

LG 4K OLED TV price leak

If you’ve been wowed by 4K, or bowled over by OLED, you may want to wait until LG releases its range of 4K OLED TVs. But we’d suggest you start saving. Some US prices have leaked ahead of their release, and they ain't cheap.

The flat-screen 55EF9500 is expected to cost $4999, while the curved version will come in at $5499. B&H has said to expect availability on March 9. LG has yet to comment.

READ MORE: via Cnet

MORE: CES 2015: LG expands OLED TV line-up for 2015

Netflix expands children's TV content

Netflix has announced it will produce new versions of a number of classic children's TV shows, including Inspector Gadget and Danger Mouse. Inspector Gadget will be brought into the modern day, with Gadge said to be armed with the latest high-tech gadgets.

Meanwhile, Stephen Fry will voice Colonel K in Danger Mouse. Inspector Gadget will arrive on Netflix in March, other original kids' shows will arrive in 2016.

Read more: Netflix.com

MORE: Netflix review

Beam app-controlled projector

We've seen tiny projectors inside smartphones but inside a light socket is a new one on us. Beam is trying to make it a reality, with a crowdfunding project to launch an Android-powered Pico projector that can replace the bulb in any light fitting.

Users control the Beam projector using an iOS or Android app, and because the projector is running on Android you can run pretty much any app from the Google Play Store, from Netflix to YouTube. That's the theory, at least.

It's currently live on Kickstarter, where it has already achieved its funding goal of $200,000.

Read more: Kickstarter

MORE: 10 of the best AV Kickstarter projects