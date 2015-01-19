Also, don't forget to check out our dedicated Playlist Twitter account @WHFPlaylist for all the latest news and reviews of our favourite music, movies, TV shows and games, as well as competitions you can enter for some shiny prizes.

Blu-ray

A Most Wanted Man – Blu-ray release of the Week

A Most Wanted Man – Blu-ray

After Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, we have another John Le Carré adaptation in the form of A Most Wanted Man - adapted for the screen by Control director Anton Corbijn.

The plot flits around a refugee turning up in Hamburg who could be a terrorist, leaving it to Philip Seymour Hoffman's German spymaster to determine if he is before the CIA step in.

As one of Hoffman's last performances before his passing, it's another display of his great talent and he's backed up by a cast that includes Willem Dafoe and Rachel McAdams.

A Walk Amongst the Tombstones - Blu-ray

Liam Neeson continues to enjoy his growling, face-breaking renaissance. This time things get comparatively serious when he takes on a brutal serial killer mystery.

As private investigator Matthew Scudder, he's tasked with investigating a kidnapping involving a drug kingpin (played by The Guest's Dan Stevens). There may be more to this case than he thinks; the people Scudder is after may have committed this crime more than once.

Boyhood - Blu-ray

Richard Linklater's Boyhood is one of the 2014's best films and one of its least seen. Shot over a period of 12 years, Boyhood tells the story of Mason Jr. (Ellar Coltrane) as he grows up and figures out what he wants to do with his life.

Granted, the film's premise would seem unexceptional at best, but what Linklater has crafted is a look at life that's refreshingly ambitious, etching a life one year at a time.

The Riot Club – Blu-ray

Danish director Lone Scherfig shines a spotlight on the upper class with this drama about the 'social' clubs that exist at elite universities.

Based on a play (which itself refers to the infamous Bullingdon Club), it's about two first-year students (Sam Clafin and Max Irons) who catch the eye of the club. When invited to one of their dinners, things get increasingly rowdy and out of control with tragedy, inevitably, not far behind.

Monday 19th January

Girls – Pick of the Day, 10pm

Broadchurch ITV HD, 9pm

Ellie discovers a new piece of evidence that may require both her and Hardy to reassess their suspicions.

I, Robot SyFy HD, 9pm

Alex Garland's Ex Machina comes out later in the week and Alex Proyas's sci-fi film shares some DNA through the exploring the idea of whether robots can have a conscience.

Will Smith plays Del Spooner, a detective assigned the case of finding out who killed robotics whizz Dr. Alfred Lanning (James Cromwell). But the 'who' may be a 'what' when the main suspect is a robot that Lanning created called Sonny (performed by Alan Tudyk, he of Firefly/Dollhouse fame).

Girls Sky Atlantic HD, 10pm

Triggering. Hannah is still worried about how Adam is coping with their time apart and asks Marnie for info on him. She also gets some unexpected feedback during one of her seminars while Elijah drops by to keep her company.

Tuesday 20th January

Film 2015 – Pick of the Day, 11.05pm

Capital One Cup: Liverpool v Chelsea Sky Sports 1 HD, 7.45pm

Liverpool and Chelsea meet once again, but this time it's in the Capital One cup semi-final. The odds would seem to be in Chelsea's favour, but Liverpool's recent revival is sure to have brought renewed confidence to the team.

The Pacific Sky Atlantic HD, 9pm

Eugene has his first taste of combat during the assault of Peleliu, and it will be one battle he won't forget as a four-day operation turns into a battle that rages on for two months.

Film 2015 BBC One HD, 11.05pm

It's packed week for new releases as Alex Garland's Ex Machina, A Most Violent Year, Mordecai and The Gambler are all reviewed on the show.

Wednesday 21st January

Wolf Hall – Pick of the Day, 9pm

National Television Awards ITV HD, 7.30pm

Remember Dermot O'Leary? He's back to host the NTA's at the O2 as the UK's top shows and talent go head-to-head in a contest that's decided by the viewers.

So, Coronation Street to win. Again.

Capital One Cup: Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United Sky Sports 1 HD, 7.45pm

The second of this week's two Capital One Cup semi-finals pits Tottenham Hotspur at home to League One's Sheffield United. The Blades have shown serious cup pedigree this year; Spurs will have to be wary of a surprise here.

Wolf Hall BBC Two HD, 9pm

Three Card Trick. This new drama from the BBC sees an all-star cast of British actors take on Henry VIII and civil war.

With the country on the brink of revolt and the monarchy needing an heir, Henry VIII (Damian Lewis) wants to annul his marriage and marry Anne Boleyn (look how well that worked out) but the Pope and most of Europe oppose him.

In steps Thomas Cromwell (Mark Rylance) as the man to placate opposition, but will he be able to quell the Pope and keep Henry in line?

Hot Fuzz ITV 2 HD, 9pm

Here comes the fuzz. The second film in the Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy is a riff on the high-octane 90s action films, with police officer Nicholas Angel (Simon Pegg) sent to a quaint and sleepy village after he proves to be too good a cop in London.

There he teams up with dopey PC Danny Butterman (Nick Frost) and after two actors are decapitated, they discover that it wasn't an accident but in fact a murder! Angel and Butterman unravel a conspiracy that in typical Wright/Pegg/Frost fashion is full of clever little details, inside jokes and inventive visuals and wordplay. Cracking film.

Thursday 22nd January

Trading Places – Pick of the Day, 9pm

Cucumber Channel 4 HD, 9pm

Have you see the ads at train stations of a man holding a cucumber? Confused? Well let us dispel that confusion by telling you that Cucumber is Doctor Who writer Russell T. Davies' exploration of 21st century gay life, with this first episode starting with a apocalyptically bad first date.

Brooklyn Nine Nine E4 HD, 9pm

Chocolate Milk. A old nemesis of Captain Holt returns to inspect the precinct while Boyle goes on the search for a 'plus one' to take to his ex-wife's engagement party.

Trading Places ComedyCentral HD, 9pm

A film that's now 32 years old and still retains its sharp, bracing humour.

Eddie Murphy plays Billy Ray Valentine, a con-artist who as the title indicates, trades places with Dan Akroyd's investor Louis Winthorpe III as part of a bet by two millionaires. A sometimes cruel but also very funny comedy.

Friday 23rd January

MOTD Live – Pick of the Day, 7.55pm

MOTD Live: Cambridge United v Manchester United BBC One HD, 7.55pm

Manchester United head to Cambridge to take on the lowest-ranked team still left in the FA Cup.

Van Gaal's men struggled past Yeovil Town in the previous round before their class won out, while Cambridge United will be looking to upset the odds and warmed up for the match by beating Newport County 4-0 at the weekend.

It's a number that's likely to be on United fans' minds as they hope Van Gaal plumps for a back four (3-5-2 doesn't work).

Kingdom of Heaven More4 HD, 9pm

Kingdom of Heaven is one of those films that just didn't quite work, leaving you thinking 'close, but not not close enough'.

It stars Orlando Bloom, whose Balian follows his father (Liam Neeson) to Jerusalem and is caught up in the Crusades, becoming a knight and defending the city.

It's a big film that contemplates a lot of weighty, religious issues and this version of doesn't do it justice (see the Director's Cut). Despite our qualms, there's a lot of beauty here and some good performances from familiar faces. Worth a watch.

QI BBC Two HD, 10pm

Landmarks. It's time for the teams that aim to be Quite Interesting to have a look at some landmarks. Jo Brand, David Mitchell, Colin Lane and Alan Davies join quizmaster Stephen Fry for another humorous look at the letter L.

Saturday 24th January

I Am Legend – Pick of the Day, 10.05pm

Constantine Amazon Prime Instant

Quid Pro Quo. Having survived the events of The Saint of Last Resorts, Constantine heads to Brooklyn to discover why thousands of people have just slipped into a coma - and who is behind it.

The Artist BBC One HD, 10pm

We're heading into awards season and 2012's big winner The Artist hits terrestrial screens.

A throwback to the silent era of Hollywood, it tells the story of movie star George Valentin (Oscar winner Jean Dujardin) who meets a young dancer called Peppy (Bérénice Bejo) at the height of his fame . Her star begins to rise with the arrival of talking pictures, whereas his moves in the opposite direction as he fails to adapt.

It's a pleasing, amiable throwback and Uggie the dog is one of the main reasons to watch it.

I Am Legend ITV 2 HD, 10.05pm

I Am Legend is another of those films that's close but ultimately no cigar. Adapting Richard Mathieson's short story of the same name, Will Smith is the last man on earth as the rest of humanity is plagued by a virus that turns them into night-dwelling monsters (i.e. vampires).

An amazing opening half where very little is said and where New York is portrayed as a place where nature has taken over gives way to a second half where the film loses its nerve. A shame considering excellence of opening forty minutes.

But it's not all doom and gloom, we'll get to see that Batman/Superman film that's advertised next year.

Sunday 25th January

Top Gear – Pick of the Day, 8pm

FA Cup 4th Round: Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal BT Sport 1 HD, 4pm

Albion take on the cup holders an Arsenal side whose win at Manchester City could prove to be a defining point for the team, following a period of inconsistency that plagued Arsene Wenger's team.

With injured players slowly coming back, Arsenal will surely be no match for their Championship hosts. Right?

Top Gear BBC Two HD, 8pm

The boys are back for a twenty-second series (22!) with more joviality, rudeness and middle-aged men making fools of themselves.

The series begins with Clarkson, Hammond and May on another of their races. This time they're in St Petersburg, Russia, and the challenge involves Clarkson in a hovercraft, Hammond on a bike and May in a Smart car.

We're going to go for the bicycle to win. Russian roads can't be as bad as ours are for cyclists.