Hello everyone, and welcome to The Week in HD, our guide to the best high-definition TV shows, films, sports and Blu-ray releases to grace your screens this following week. Amongst the usual TV shows and films, the Olympics 2012 is finally here! Let the games begin.

Here's our pick for the week:

Monday 23rd July

Star Trek: The Next Generation - Blu-ray

The first season of the Picard's reign of awesome on the Enterprise is now on Blu-ray, with the 6-disc set coming with plenty of behind the scenes interviews, archival footage, and even a gag reel.

Shaun of the Dead - Sky Movies HD Indie - 8.15pm

"Take car. Go to Mum's. Kill Phill (sorry). Grab Liz, go to the Winchester, have a nice cold pint, and wait for all this to blow over.' Simon Pegg and Nick Frost hit cult status with their genre-bending zombie-rom-com, with plenty of guest stars from British TV and lots of zombie action.

A Question of Sport - BBC1 HD - 8.30pm

Matt Dawson, Phil Tufnell and Sue Barker are joined by gold medal winners in an Olympics special of the sports quiz.

Castle - Alibi HD - 11pm

Vampire Weekend. Possibly one of my favourite episodes of this quirky detective show that stars Nathan Fillion and Stana Katic. A Halloween episode is always a hoot, and this one not only has supposedly real vampires and werewolves, but it's also a treat for Whedon fans, with some awesome references to Buffy and Firefly.

Tuesday 24th July

Doctor Who - Watch HD - 8pm

The Time of Angels. One of the more terrifying monsters to come out of Steven Moffat's brain, the weeping angels are back. The enigmatic River Song is back as well, guiding the Doctor and Amy through a maze of the dead in an ancient civilisation, hunting down the last weeping angel in existence. Or is it...?

The Newsroom - Sky Atlantic HD - 10pm

The 112th Congress. The team's new approach to News Night 2.0 is angering the CEO of the network, played by Jane Fonda. and this week's Sorkin rants are aimed firmly at the much maligned Tea Party.

Wednesday 25th July

How I Met Your Mother - E4 HD - 7.30pm

I've been a long-term fan of this CBS show, and if you haven't seen it yet, here's a chance to start from Series 1, Episode 1. It follows five friends - Ted, Barney, Lily, Marshall and Robin - and their rather legen-waitforit-dary adventures in New York City.

Bert and Dickie - BBC1 HD - 8.30pm

With the austerity theme and the London setting, this 90-minute drama about the Olympics is well-timed. Thrown together in just a few weeks before the final of the 1948 Olympics, this is the story of how Bert Bushell and Dickie Burnell defied all the odds and achieved gold in the double sculls (aka rowing). Stars Matt Smith, Sam Hoare and James Frain.

Thursday 26th July

The Night Watch - BBC HD - 9pm

TV adaptation of Sarah Water's novel, about four young Londoners against the backdrop of 1940s London. With wartime allowing for social conventions to be knocked down, these four friends enjoy a bout of social and sexual freedom that quickly slips painfully away once war is over. I loved the book, so this adaptation with Claire Foy, Jodie Whittaker and JJ Field looks very interesting indeed.

The Thick Of It - BBC HD - 10.30pm

While the Prime Minister is away in Spain, the media decide to hold an impromptu new leadership vote, and Nicola gets coverage as a potential candidate. Can Malcolm hold down his bile enough to squash the situation?

Friday 27th July

Arsenal v Manchester United - ESPN HD - 1pm

Friendly match.

House - Sky Atlantic HD - 7pm

There are some episodes of House, especially in the first few seasons, that just stick with you. This is a touching episode, where House treats a brain-damanged musical prodigy, who has a chance at a normal life, but at the price of losing his musical gift. Hugh Laurie and guest star Dave Matthews sitting down and playing the piano together is one of the brilliant pocket moments of House that just stays with you.

Olympics 2012 Opening Ceremony - BBC1 HD - 9pm

It's finally here. The Danny Boyle-directed opening ceremony is meant to be a celebration of British culture (includes sheep!) and leads up to the lighting of the torch at the stadium. There's plenty of leading up to the ceremony coverage from 5pm onwards, but the official ceremony starts at 9. And you can also head over to BBC HD to see it in 3D!

Saturday 28th July

Formula 1: The Hungarian Grand Prix - Sky F1 HD - 12pm

Live coverage of the qualifying session from the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Ray - Sky Movies HD Modern Greats - 8pm

Lavish biopic of music legend and pianist Ray Charlies, played by Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx.

Napoleon Dynamite - Sky Movies HD Indie - 10pm

This is a ridiculous film, it really is, but it's one of those that are so quotable and funny. Alienated and awkward high school geek Napoleon Dynamite is on a mission to help his friend Pedro win the school presidency, while also dealing with his even stranger family. Oddball and mockingly satirical comedy with plenty of one-liners.

Sunday 29th July

Formula 1: The Hungarian Grand Prix - Sky F1 HD - 11.30pm

Live coverage of the race from Hungary, the last one before the summer break for F1.

Thor - Sky Movies HD Action & Adventure - 8pm

Norse god Thor has it all - loyal friends, free food and wine, heir to the Asgardian throne, and shiny golden hair that Rapunzel would kill for. But then his trickster brother Loki conspires to kick him out of Asgard all the way to Earth. Fun Marvel film that leads up to The Avengers, with some great special effects and the acting talents of Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Anthony Hopkins, Idris Elba, and Natalie Portman.

'Til next week...

