Hello everyone, welcome to The Week in HD - our guide to the week's best HD & 3D Tv shows, films, sports, and Blu-ray releases.

Here's our pick of what to watch this week:

Monday 23rd April

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo - Blu-ray

Daniel Craig and Rooney Mara head this Hollywood remake of the recent Swedish thriller based on Stieg Larsson's Millenium trilogy. Journalist Mikael Blomkvist and computer hacker Lisbeth Salander team up to solve a 40-year-old disappearance of a young girl and get tangled up in the corrupt world of a powerful family.

Being Human Season 4 - Blu-ray

New housemates Hal and Tom join Annie the ghost as they get to grips with living together at Honolulu Heights while also protecting baby Eve from The Old Ones - with League of Gentleman Mark Gatiss turning in a fantastic performance as vampire king Mr Snow.

Leicester City v West Ham United - Sky Sports HD1 - 7.30pm

Championship

The Little Paris Kitchen: Cooking with Rachel Khoo - BBC HD - 8.30pm

In the last episode of the series, Rachel fulfills an all-time desire by making crepes with a Parision street vendor, as well as cooking up quiche lorraine and beef wellington.

Game of Thrones - Sky Atlantic HD - 9pm

Garden of Bones. The violent consequences of the war over the Iron Throne becomes even more apparent in this brutal episode, where we see what war means to each contender: the Baratheons, Robb Stark, hateful little Joffrey, Tyrion, Dany and Arya all have their own motivations for their part in the war.

The King and the Playwright: A Jacobean History - BBC HD - 9pm

Incertainties. It's William Shakespeare's birthday today (448th birthday, to be exact) and this inevitably kickstarts a three-part series about Shakespeare and his plays. American scholas James Shapiro looks at the plays written during King James I's reign: King Lear, Measure for Measure, and Timon of Athens.

Tuesday 24th April

Barcelona v Chelsea - Sky Sports HD2 - 7pm

Champions League semi-final

Mad Men - Sky Atlantic HD - 9pm

Far Away Places. The work and personal lives of Peggy, Don and Roger are shown through interlacing narratives, featuring ad pitches, LSD, marriage trouble, and Bert Cooper.

Wednesday 25th April

Real Madrid v Bayern Munich - ITV HD - 7.30pm

Champions League semi-final

Smash - Sky Atlantic HD - 8pm

Debra Messing, Anjelica Houston and Jack Davenport head this show about the dramatic going ons behind a Broadway musical as they search for the perfect Marilyn. Hailed as an adult (and much better) alternative to Glee, it's also produced by Steven Spielberg.

The Apprentice - BBC1 HD - 9pm

It's week 6, and Lord Sugar sends the remaining candidates to Scotland to sell gourmet good on the streets of Edinburgh.

Thursday 26th April

Live at the Apollo - Comedy Central HD - 10pm

Kevin Bridges, Reginal D Hunter and Alistair McGowan take turns on the Hammersmith Apollo stage to deliver an hour's worth of laughs.

Question Time - BBC1 HD - 10.35pm

In a special edition ahead of the 2012 London mayoral election, David Dimbleby chairs a debate between candidates Boris Johnson, Ken Livingstone, Brian Paddick and Jenny Jones.

Friday 27th April

Tron Legacy - Sky 3D - 7.30pm

Jeff Bridges, Michael Sheen, and Olivia Wilde star in this remake of the 1982 sci-fi thriller where a boy jumps into a digital world to search for his father.

Would I Lie To You? - BBC1 HD - 8.30pm

This week's guests are Miranda Hart, Clare Balding, Dale Winton and Richard Bacon. As usual, Rob Brydon hosts with David Mitchell and Lee Mack as team captains.

Not Going Out - BBC1 HD - 9.30pm

Camping. Lee, Tim, Lucy and Daisy entertain us at their expense by going camping in a dark, spooky forest.

QI - BBC HD - 10pm

Immortal Bard. In a special show for the Cultural Olympiad, David Mitchell, Sue Perkins, Bill Bailey and Alan Davies join Stephen Fry in celebrating Shakespeare's life and works.

Shooting Stars - BBC HD - 10.30pm

Vic Reeves and Bob Mortimer return with another series of the zany panel show, with team captains Jack Dee and Ulrika Jonsson joined by Ross Noble, James Martin, Graeme Hawley and Brigitte Nielsen.

England v Republic of Ireland - Sky Sports HD2 - 8pm

Centenary Shield

Saturday 28th April

Norwich City v Liverpool - ESPN HD - 5.30pm

Barclays Premier League

The Voice UK - BBC1 HD - 7pm

The Voice goes live for the first time, with group performances and then a battle between Team Tom and Team Will.

Iron Man 2, Captain America, Thor - Sky Movies HD Action - all day

If you're an Avengers fan, grab a bag of popcorn and settle yourself on the sofa with a marathon of the Marvel films leading up to Joss Whedon's Avengers Assemble. (And then head to the cinema to watch the new film.)

Sunday 29th April

Celtic v Rangers - Sky Sports HD4 - 12.30pm

SPL

Chelsea v QPR - Sky Sports HD1 - 1pm

Barclays Premier League

The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn - Sky 3D - 1pm

I'll keep recommending this film because it's so much fun to watch. There's never a dull moment as Tintin gallops across the globe in search of a lost pirate treasure with drunken Captain Haddock. Steven Spielberg and brilliant animation - what's not to love?

Tottenham Hotspur v Blackburn Rovers - Sky Sports HD1 - 3.30pm

Barclays Premier League

'Til next week...