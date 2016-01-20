Harman has announced it has made updates to its Clari-Fi technology to help improve sound quality. Clari-Fi is designed to improve the quality of compressed audio and following the update, will work its magic on low quality audio streams too. Other new features include speech detection, detection of codecs including HE-AAC, “smoother sounding” high frequencies and the ability to up-mix mono sources to stereo.

Clari-Fi technology can be found in both JBL and Mark Levinson products, including the upcoming No. 519 audio player.

Netflix app on Philips TV

Owners of Philips TVs should receive a notification the next time you turn it on, prompting you to install the newly available Netflix app. The app is available on all current Android models, as well as older non-Android models going back to 2013.

Spotify acquires two new companies

Spotify has recently bought two new companies: Cord Project and Soundwave. Both companies focus on messaging and sharing capabilities, meaning Spotify could be planning to give more attention to its social functions. Spotify has said the acquisitions are to help it build “a great experience for music fans”.

Cord Project is a one tap voice messaging platform for mobile devices, while Soundwave has its fingers in music discovery and sharing.

Microsoft has announced details of the February update for the Xbox One. The latest monthly update will bring with it a smarter home screen that allows you to rearrange pins, and a Gamerscore leaderboard to compare scores with friends.

A friend’s Twitch stream will now be easier to access from a game’s hub or tile.

Preview program users can access the update now, beta users can get it next week, and everyone else will have to wait until sometime in February.

Oscar de la Hoya boxing channels

Retired professional boxer Oscar de la Hoya will be launching two new streaming channels on FilmOn’s FOTV channel (available on Sky) by the end of January. The first, Golden Boy Channel, will be home to 2000 hours of de la Hoya’s fights while Ring Channel will live-stream fights every fortnight from Golden Boy Promotions’ (de la Hoya’s company) L.A. Fight Club. The good news is both channels will be free to stream and will launch on 29th January.