Vudu now available on Amazon Fire devices, offering vast 4K HDR rental store

Vudu is coming to Amazon Fire TV devices, after the video streaming service said it experienced double-digit growth in 2020.

Amazon Fire TV is the latest platform Vudu has expanded to, following its launch on several devices over the last year, including the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S last year and Comcast’s Xfinity Flex/X1.

The addition of the app is great news for Fire TV owners interested in high-quality streaming. Vudu is a popular source of 4K HDR movie rentals, with support for Dolby Vision and HDR10. The company boasts more than 150,000 new release and catalogue movies and TV shows, including titles unavailable on other subscription services.

Previously owned by Walmart, Vudu was bought by ticketing company Fandango in April 2020. Despite having a built-in ad-supported streaming service for some of its titles, Vudu occupies a space in the video-on-demand sector, with its primary focus on streaming for new movies as soon as they are released.

Vudu says the app is being rolled out to Amazon in the coming days.

MORE

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K vs Chromecast

The best Amazon Fire TV Stick deals

Best streaming services for TV and movies